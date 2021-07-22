Learn about Ray Tracing with free NVIDIA Gems II book on August 4th

Games developers or anyone looking to learn more about ray tracing may be interested in a new Gems II book being made available by NVIDIA to download for free. NVIDIA has collaborated with partners to make available for limited edition versions of the book that include custom covers highlighting real-time ray tracing in Fortnite, Control, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Quake II RTX.

“To celebrate the release of Gems II, we’re giving away copies of our limited edition hardcovers. To enter, you just need to join the free NVIDIA Developer Program through the link below. Free to join, the NVIDIA Developer Program offers you access to the tools and training critical to accelerating ray tracing and game performance using NVIDIA’s technology platforms. You can view all program benefits.”

Within the Gems II book experts in the field share their knowledge lets you learn ray tracing from the beginning, explaining everything from basic concepts geared toward beginners to full deployment in AAA games. To whet your appetite NVIDIA has released a free chapter allowing you to learn more about the technology being implemented into many games.

” We’ve been counting down to this date by providing early releases of select chapters once every week in July. Today’s chapter presents two real-time techniques for rendering caustics effects with ray tracing. The first is built on an adaptive photon scattering approach that can depict accurate caustic patterns from metallic and transparent surfaces after multiple ray bounces.

The second is specialized for water caustics cast after a single-bounce reflection or refraction and is appropriate for use on water surfaces that cover large areas of a scene. Both techniques are fully dynamic, low cost, and ready-to-use with no data preprocessing requirements. Rendering experts come together to unearth true “gems” for developers of games, architectural applications, visualization, and more in this exciting era of real-time rendering.”

Source : NVIDIA : Gems II

