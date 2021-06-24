Limited edition Ruark Audio R1 Mk4 radio launched

Ruark Audio is launching a limited edition version of their Ruark Audio R1 Mk4 radio, the device is called Beach Hut Blue and it will be limited to just 1,000 units.

The Beach Hut Blue Ruark Audio R1 Mk4 radio is now available to order in the UK and the device retails for £229, it will be available from Harrods and other select retailers.

The design of the radio enclosure makes it an ideal acoustically inert housing for Ruark’s Class A-B amplifier with adaptive equalisation and NS+ driver, resulting in a highly listenable sound at all volume levels. The OLED display vividly shows time and programme information and adjusts automatically to suit light levels making it a perfect bedside companion.

Reception of both Digital and Analogue transmissions is excellent, and FM parameters can be set to suit both US and Japanese requirements. R1 also supports most languages making it a truly international proposition and with its real time clock, time and date are kept live when power is disconnected or when transmitted data is not available. Other highlights include a quality Bluetooth receiver, USB-C charge and playback port, switchable auxiliary input and headphone output. Finally, Ruark’s trademark RotoDial makes R1 easy to operate and for those seeking distant operation, there is a compact remote control available as an optional extra.

Source Ruark Audio

