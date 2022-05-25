Apple Watch gets two new Pride Edition bands

Apple has announced that it is launching two new Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch. The new bands include a Pride Edition Sport Loop, there will also be a new Pride Threads Watch Face.

The second band will be a new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, both of these new straps will retail for $49 and they are now available in the USA.

Apple is proud to build on its long-running support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, from Encircle, an organization that provides life-affirming programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community and their families, to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Additional advocacy organizations Apple is supporting include Equality Federation Institute, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, The National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, and SMYAL. Now in its seventh year, the Apple Watch Pride Edition bands and watch faces illustrate the ways in which the company stands with, supports, and is proudly made up of the LGBTQ+ community.

You can find out more details about the two new Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals