Dragons Dogma 2 action RPG game first trailer released by Capcom

This week at the PlayStation showcase the development team at Capcom responsible for creating the highly anticipated action role-playing game Dragon’s Dogma 2 have revealed its first trailer providing an initial glimpse at what you can expect from the new game that will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player, narrative-driven action-RPG that invites both newcomers and experienced adventurers into a vividly detailed fantasy world. The game challenges players to employ their creativity and curiosity when facing a diverse range of gameplay situations. Beginning in a subterranean jail, the player assumes the role of the Arisen, whose purpose is to vanquish the Dragon—a symbol of world destruction—soaring through the skies with colossal wings, unleashing scorching flames upon all in its path.

Accompanying the Arisen on this epic journey are the Pawns, AI-controlled companions dedicated to serving their master. Players can fully customize their main Pawn and hire up to two more, fostering companionship and camaraderie throughout the adventure. Dragon’s Dogma 2 leverages Capcom’s RE Engine, merging high fidelity graphics, immersive physics, and intricate, responsive character AI to construct an engrossing fantasy realm. The game presents an opportunity for players to explore a captivating world, while the inclusion of key art featuring intriguing characters from the trailer and the newly introduced beastren race invites speculation about their significance in shaping the Arisen’s path.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 action RPG game

“Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen! Dragon’s Dogma is a single player, narrative driven action-RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more. On your journey, you’ll be joined by pawns, mysterious otherworldly beings, in an adventure so unique you will feel as if accompanied by other players while on your own adventure. All of these elements are elevated further by the latest in graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) and physics technology to create a truly immersive fantasy world in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The game’s development team plans to share more information about Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the future, building anticipation for this highly anticipated action-RPG.

Source : Capcom



