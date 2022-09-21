Deals: Totally 90s Board Game – Ultimate Challenge for Fans of the 90s

We have a great deal for our readers on the Totally 90s Board Game – Ultimate Challenge for Fans of the 90s in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Are you still stuck in the ’90s? Travel back to this much loved decade and reminisce about everything from Tamagotchis to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Get into teams with your family and friends and get ready to travel back to the best days of your life! This trivia board game will test your knowledge of all things ’90s. By the end, you’ll be digging out your old CDs and VHS tapes!

Contents:

1 playing board

500 trivia cards (with 5 categories: TV, Movies, Music, Cultural Affairs and Sport)

6 playing pieces

1 die

Game Instructions

Players:2-6

Ages:12+

Made by: Gift Republic Ltd.

