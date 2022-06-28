Deliver Us the Moon launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The highly anticipated video game Deliver Us the Moon has this week launched on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games consoles after previously launching on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The single player game has been built using the Unreal Engine by the development team at KeokeN Interactive and published by Wired Productions.

Deliver Us the Moon takes the form of an adventure puzzle game and science-fiction thriller set in a apocalyptic near future. Players take on the role of a lone astronaut who is sent to the moon on a mission to avert humanity’s fate towards extinction after Earth’s natural resources have been depleted.

Deliver Us the Moon

The latest version has been remastered for next-generation consoles, providing a chance for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers to enjoy the acclaimed science-fiction thriller on the latest console hardware. If you have already purchased the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One a free upgrade is available allowing you to enjoy the adventure on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X|S console.

“Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?”

