Survive on Mars in Deliver Us Mars game launching on PlayStation

If you are interested in learning more about terraforming Mars and surviving on the harsh red planet, you’re sure to enjoy the interview with the development team at Keoken Interactive who talk about their new game Deliver Us Mars. Building on the success of their earlier game Deliver Us The Moon, Koen Deetman Game Director and CEO at game development studio Keoken Interactive has taken to the official blog this week reveal more details about what you can expect from your journey to Mars.

Deliver Us Mars game

“As a studio we’ve truly been on an incredible journey these past few years and we’re pleased that so many of you took our debut game, 2019’s Deliver Us The Moon, into your hearts. We always knew that our next game had to be bigger and bolder than what had come before. The scale of our ambition as a team is constantly growing, spurred on and inspired by some of the most memorable games to come to PlayStation over the last decade – not least Naughty Dog’s masterpiece, The Last of Us Part II.”

“For the past several years, our team at Keoken has quietly been hand-crafting Deliver Us Mars to combine the grandeur of a save-the-world sci-fi epic with a personal story and heartfelt motivations. We wanted to pick a setting for our game that reflects our lofty goals for the project. In our own reality, humanity faces huge challenges in the face of climate change. As the space agencies (and some wealthy individuals) have well and truly turned their eyes to Mars, so too have we.”

“Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric sci-fi adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fueled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward.”

For the full interview jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals