Terraforming Mars Big Box board game with 3D tiles passes $2.6 million on Kickstarter

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the Terraforming Mars Big Box board game with 3D tiles is now coming to an end and has already raised over $2.6 million thanks to over 22,000 backers. If you’d like to benefit from the early bird pledges don’t delay is only a few hours remain on the campaign being run by Stronghold Games.

Check out the emotional video below to learn more about the Terraforming Mars boardgame which includes over 90 3D tiles and markers.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Stronghold Games has learned how to streamline the game publishing process and has successfully delivered games to thousands of its supporters. Our previous experiences will enable us to also deliver this project on time and we have every confidence that Terraforming Mars: Big Box will be on schedule and of the highest possible quality. That said, there are always complexities and considerations in a project of this scope that may cause delays. Stronghold Games will use contract manufacturing to make this game, freight forwarders to get games through customs, and 3rd parties like Amazon, the US Post Office, and FEDEX to ship the games to you – we don’t control everything and there are lots of opportunities for delay. We have a track record of making everything work out for backers in the end – so please be confident and supportive of our efforts to get this great game into your hands.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals