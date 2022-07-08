Gwent Rogue Mage single player expansion launches on PC, Android and iOS

CD Projekt Red the creators of the Witcher series of games have this week launched their very first single player expansion to their card deck building game Gwent. Set hundreds of years before the events of The Witcher 3 computer game Gwent Rogue Mage is an expansion to the Gwent game and is now available to purchase from GOG and Steam for PC and is also available on Android and iOS.

Gwent Rogue Mage

“Before Geralt and the other witchers roamed the Continent, the Conjunction of Spheres brought endless ranks of monsters into the world.

Humanity desperately needed a way to fight back the onslaught to survive. Follow the journey of a young and ambitious mage, Alzur, and his companion Lily, who embark on a dangerous quest to create a living weapon that will eradicate the monster threat once and for all.

GWENT: Rogue Mage is a first single-player expansion to GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. It combines the best elements of roguelike, deckbuilding, and strategy games with the unique mechanics of GWENT card battles.”

Source : CD Projekt Red

