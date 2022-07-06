Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 arriving soon

This week the developer team at Larian Studios will be hosting a nether Panel from Hell revealing what is coming in what’s coming in Patch 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3. Hopefully the team will reveal more details on when Baldur’s Gate 3 will be officially launching and leaving its current Early Access development stage.

Baldurs Gate 3 Patch 8

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the latest role-playing game in the series based on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing system and the game is expected to remain in Early Access until 2023, but you never know.

“We’ve been hard at work since our last major update, and Patch 8 is almost ready for primetime. We’re putting the finishing touches on it right now, and preparing a Panel from Hell to give it a full unveiling.

On to our feature presentation: Patch 8 is drawing near, and it’s going to be roughly 40GB (so make sure you have space free!), bringing the total install size for Baldur’s Gate 3 to approximately 104GB. As with our previous patches, and saves made on Patch 7 or prior will no longer be compatible when updated.

In addition, we’ll be using Patch 8 as the opportunity for a little bit of digital house-cleaning. Once it goes live, we’ll be removing the ability to download all but the 2 most recent Patches. In this case, Patches 6 and 7 will remain available for download, but we encourage all players to update to the most recent version of the game in order to get the latest fixes and content updates.

With that bit of housekeeping out of the way, let’s talk branching. We’ve got options if you want to continue saves from earlier patches, or if you want to make sure you’re staying current. Check out the below instructions for whichever method suits you best.”

Panel from Hell

“Live from a theatre in Ghent, join us on July 7th @ 10am Pacific for the Panel from Hell to learn what’s coming in Patch 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3!”

Source : Steam

