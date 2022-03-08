Dolmen action RPG horror game launches on PlayStation May 20th

Kiev Martins Producer at game design team Massive Work Studio has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about Dolmen. A science-fiction action horror game that will be launching on both the PS4 and PS5 later this month and available to play from May 20th, 2022 on the PlayStation platform.

Dolmen is an action RPG that will also be launching on the PC via Steam. ” Will your timeline be erased or will you defeat your enemies to survive and fulfil your mission?”

Dolmen action RPG game

“Dolmen is set in a fictional universe where humans have colonised distant planets across the galaxy; expanding empires, federations, commerce companies and mining colonies. In order to survive the inhospitable conditions, they genetically engineered humans who are vastly different; those descendants are referred to as Xeno species. The player controls a mercenary – hired by Zoan Corp to intervene on the planet Revion Prime – where Driller Xeno humans were performing a scientific and mining operation. Things got catastrophic and the player is the first to arrive to contain the problem and retrieve sensitive data and materials for Zoan Corp. “

“Saving the Drillers is not mandatory… even if some of them survived. As you play through the mission, you’ll discover that the Zoan Corp have been covering up some horrifying secrets and dangerous technology. The name – Dolmen – is used to describe megalithic constructions used in funeral rituals and portals to the afterlife; on Revion Prime, it was used to describe the red crystal found on the planet. This crystal is the focus of the Drillers and they used the name to refer to its capacity to revolutionise travel using portals.”

“To the fans of the genre, Dolmen is an action RPG with Souls-like mechanics and to progress through the game, players must learn how to control their character, timing the enemy’s attacks at the same time he or she manages the resources as energy bar, stamina bar, hit points, block, parry and so on. “

Source : Sony

