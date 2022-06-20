Steelrising action RPG now available to preorder

Game developer Spiders and blusher Nacon have announced that the new Steelrising game will be launching on September 8, 2022 and is now available to preorder on pre-download in preparation. Although it is quite a few months until launch the action RPG will be available in a little over two months time offering a chance for you to battle against mechanical soldiers and worse.

“Paris, 1789. The French Revolution has been suppressed with bloodshed by Louis XVI and his merciless mechanical army. Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece, must confront the king’s army alone to save history in this challenging action-RPG. You are one of the main characters of an alternative history where Paris is being choked by a tyrant king. Allies and enemies with unclear motives will cross your path, such as Marie-Antoinette, Lafayette and Robespierre. It’s up to you to cut a path through all the plotting and put an end to one man’s madness so that the French Revolution succeeds.”

Steelrising action RPG

“The city burns and bleeds as it suffers the madness of King Louis XVI and his violent legions of automatons. Aegis, a mechanical masterpiece created by the engineer Vaucanson to be the queen’s bodyguard, must save the French Revolution in this challenging action-RPG.

Up against the king’s mechanical soldiers, deadly accuracy will be needed. String together dodges, parries, jumps and devastating attacks to fight your way through Paris. Every fight will test your nerve and requires excellent discipline, while the huge relentless machine bosses demand patience and skill.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals