Flintlock The Siege of Dawn action RPG first look

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Flintlock The Siege of Dawn game which will be launching sometime in early 2023 and will be available to play on PC and Xbox and will be available to play from day one with a Microsoft Game Pass subscription. Derek Bradley, CEO, A44 Games explained more about what you can expect from the new action RPG game which features “gunpowder & magic-fueled action“.

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn

“Get a first look at Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn’s gunpowder-packed and magic-fueled combat in the first gameplay reveal video. Take to Flintlock’s vast battlefields, combining and mastering an arsenal of tools and magical abilities. Join Nor and her mysterious companion, Enki, in this open-world RPG adventure and embark on an epic journey of vengeance, gunpowder and magic in humanity’s last stand. “

“Flintlock takes place in a wholly unique RPG setting that brings together gunpowder fantasy and dark magic of old gods. The gods that you’ll encounter in Flintlock were long thought to have abandoned humanity, but they have suddenly returned, bringing with them hordes of undead to reap havoc on the world. You start your adventure with mankind’s survival at severe risk and that’s where Nor and Enki come in!”

“Nor, who is a member of the Coalition army and on a personal quest of vengeance, brings the firepower. You’ll have seen a glimpse at just a few of the arsenal of tools she will have at her disposal in the game, from brutal melee weapons to explosive firearms. Enki on the other hand, is her trickster companion and brings a whole host of magical abilities to assist in battle. And to cause some chaos!”

Source : A44 Games

