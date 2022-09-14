Rise of the Ronin action RPG unveiled by Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin is a new action role-playing game unveiled by the design and development crew at Team Ninja during the Sony PlayStation State of Play event yesterday. In Rise of the Ronin players take on the role of a warrior free from all masters and bonds allowing you to explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan as your destiny intertwines with story characters.

In Rise of the Ronin you will engage in “an immersive combat focused action experience” says Fumihiko Yasuda Director and President at Team Ninja. Experiencing a combat focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change. It is the very end of a 300-year long Edo Period, commonly known as “Bakumatsu”.

Rise of the Ronin

“Here at Team Ninja, we are incredibly excited to introduce our very latest action RPG game which takes you on an epic and unfettered journey as a Ronin at the dawn of a new era in Japan. It was seven years ago when we first began this project. And since then, the development has progressed slowly and freely, much like the spirit of a Ronin. It is with great pleasure to finally bring this title to light, and we are filled with gratitude on being able to make this announcement with PlayStation who have supported us and this project throughout these many years.”

“Set in the late 19th century, Japan is facing the darkest of times as it struggles with its oppressive rulers and deadly diseases while western influence permeates as civil war continues to rage between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions.

Here in this time of mayhem, you embody a Ronin character, a warrior bound to no master and free to make choices of its own. Rise of the Ronin is a new Team Ninja experience that will immerse you in an historically inspired world while bringing together its renowned combat action with Katanas and the likes, with new firearm weaponry that depicts the unique personality of its time period.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals