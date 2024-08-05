LG 34-inch WQHD Curved UltraWide Smart Monitor

LG Electronics has launched its latest innovation, the LG MyView Smart Monitor (model 34SR65QC), a 34-inch display that combines a unique form factor with a range of features aimed at enhancing productivity and entertainment experiences. This new model is the company’s first smart monitor featuring a curved, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide screen, offering an expansive desktop display solution for users seeking improved workflow, enhanced viewing immersion, or both.

LG Smart Monitor

Key Takeaways 34-inch WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution VA panel

300 nits of brightness and 99% sRGB color gamut coverage

21:9 UltraWide aspect ratio for enhanced productivity and entertainment

Built-in Screen Split function for optimal screen organization

LG webOS platform with access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more

Support for AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare

Compatible with LG Magic Remote and LG ThinQ smart home platform

Global launch starting in the U.S. and Korea in August

Enhanced Productivity with UltraWide Display

The newly-released LG MyView Smart Monitor features a 34-inch WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution VA panel, delivering 300 nits of brightness, a wide viewing angle, and 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut. These specifications, combined with the screen’s 21:9 format, make the LG MyView an excellent ‘side-by-side’ desktop companion for office workers, developers, and other digital professionals.

The 34SR65QC assists greater work efficiency courtesy of its elongated, high-resolution display, useful screen-organization features, and support for various home-office apps. The 21:9 UltraWide display provides additional screen space, allowing users to keep multiple tabs and windows open simultaneously and arrange them optimally using the built-in Screen Split function. Users can take advantage of apps such as mail, online document editors, and cloud storage directly on the monitor without having to connect to a PC or laptop. The extra width of the 34SR65QC enables users to operate productivity apps in full screen (16:9) mode and still have enough room for helpful generative AI tools, which can be conveniently pinned to the right-hand part of the display in a smaller-sized (5:9) window.

Immersive Entertainment Experience

The 34SR65QC is also ideal for those seeking a movie theater-like experience at home. Its UltraWide display allows users to enjoy 21:9 content as it was meant to be seen, eliminating the letter-boxing needed to preserve the aspect ratio on conventional 16:9 monitors. This new model is the first in the LG MyView lineup to allow the streaming of video captured in the 21:9 format, bringing a cinematic feel to broadcast content and giving users a real sense of being part of the action.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Like all LG MyView Smart Monitors, the 34SR65QC comes equipped with the LG webOS platform, which provides access to a wide range of content services including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, along with personalized viewing recommendations and intuitive navigation. For even more superb content options, users can head to LG Channels – LG’s free, premium content service – and browse more than 300 channels spanning categories such as movies, news, sports, drama, and children’s programming. Additionally, with AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare support, users can stream or mirror content from their smartphones, enjoying all their go-to mobile apps and games on the monitor’s large, curved screen.

The 34SR65QC comes with a handy remote that provides basic functions such as power and volume control. It is also compatible with the LG Magic Remote, which delivers user-friendly features such as AI Concierge and one-touch access to popular streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. The AI Concierge, activated by pressing the Magic Remote’s microphone button, recognizes different voices and recommends content based on each user’s viewing history.

Furthermore, once LG MyView Smart Monitor has been connected to the LG ThinQ smart home platform, the ThinQ app can transform the user’s smartphone into a remote offering both touch- and voice-control capabilities. For additional convenience, users can manage monitor settings and navigate and search webOS using a keyboard and mouse.

Pricing and Availability

The LG MyView Smart Monitor is launching globally starting in the U.S. and Korea in August, with availability in other markets to follow soon after. Pricing details will be announced closer to the launch date, but consumers can expect a competitive price point given the monitor’s advanced features and specifications.

For those interested in further enhancing their home office or entertainment setup, LG offers a range of complementary products such as soundbars, wireless keyboards, and ergonomic monitor stands. Additionally, LG's commitment to innovation ensures that future updates and new models will continue to push the boundaries of what smart monitors can achieve.



