

The world of gaming monitors has been rapidly evolving, with manufacturers constantly pushing the boundaries of performance to cater to the demands of competitive gamers and professional content creators. High refresh rate gaming monitors have become increasingly popular, offering a significant advantage over traditional 60 Hz displays. The introduction of ASRock’s new Phantom Gaming PG27QFT2A and PG27QFT1B monitors, boasting an impressive 180 Hz refresh rate, marks a new milestone in this ongoing evolution.

High Refresh Rates

Refresh rate refers to the number of times a monitor updates its image per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). A higher refresh rate translates to smoother motion, reduced motion blur, and decreased input lag. This is particularly crucial in fast-paced games where split-second reactions can make the difference between victory and defeat. The jump from the standard 144 Hz to 180 Hz offered by ASRock’s new monitors represents a 25% increase in speed, providing gamers with an even greater competitive edge.

Advanced Panel Technology

In addition to the high refresh rate, the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFT2A and PG27QFT1B monitors feature 27-inch QHD IPS panels. IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology is renowned for its superior color accuracy, wide viewing angles, and excellent contrast ratio compared to other panel types like TN (Twisted Nematic) or VA (Vertical Alignment). The QHD (Quad High Definition) resolution of 2560×1440 pixels offers a significant step up from standard Full HD displays, providing sharper and more detailed visuals without the demanding hardware requirements of 4K resolution.

HDR Support for Immersive Visuals

Both the PG27QFT2A and PG27QFT1B monitors come with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, ensuring support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. HDR technology allows for a wider range of brightness levels and more vibrant colors, resulting in a more lifelike and immersive visual experience. This is particularly beneficial for gaming and multimedia consumption, where the added depth and realism can greatly enhance the overall enjoyment.

Innovative Connectivity with Wi-Fi 7

One of the most notable features of the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFT2A monitor is its integrated Wi-Fi antenna, which supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology. Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802.11be, offers significant improvements over its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E. With speeds up to 480% faster and reduced latency, Wi-Fi 7 ensures a stable and lightning-fast connection, minimizing the risk of network-related issues during intense gaming sessions or large file transfers.

Versatility for Gaming and Creative Workflows

While primarily targeted at gamers, the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFT2A and PG27QFT1B monitors also offer significant benefits for content creators and professionals in fields such as video editing, 3D modeling, and graphic design. The high refresh rate and QHD resolution provide a smooth and precise canvas for working with complex visual assets, while the IPS panel ensures accurate color representation and wide viewing angles for collaborative work environments.

As the demand for high-performance gaming monitors continues to grow, ASRock’s new offerings are well-positioned to compete in the market. The combination of a 180 Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, IPS panel technology, and HDR support places these monitors in the upper echelon of gaming displays. While pricing details have not yet been announced, the PG27QFT2A and PG27QFT1B are expected to be competitively priced.



