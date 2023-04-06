Abxylute handheld streaming games console hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for an affordable handheld games console specifically designed for streaming games on services such as GeForce NOW, Steam, Xbox and PlayStation. You might be interested in the Abxylute handheld streaming games console launched via Kickstarter this week which has already raised over $170,000 thanks to over 750 backers with still 36 days remaining. Featuring cross-platform compatibility and a 7 inch 1080P display.

The low latency games console offers up to 8 hours of gameplay on a single charge. Check out the review videos below to learn more about what you can expect from the Abxylute handheld console. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $179 or £152 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Now you don’t have to switch between your consoles or computers. The abxylute lets you access all your games in one place. With its optimized streaming performance, here’s the new way to play with flexibility for all types of gamers. Whether you’re a PC gamer, Playstation loyalist, or looking to try new titles with Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy all your favourite titles on abxylute.”

Handheld streaming games console

“Get access to a vast library of titles through Xbox and Xbox game pass. Enjoy your PlayStation games without being tethered to your console and TV. Simply connect your PlayStation to abxylute and seamlessly stream your favorite titles on its high-resolution screen, giving you the freedom to play anywhere in your house. AAA masterpieces are wonderful. But usually you will need high-performance gaming hardware to have it at its best. abxylute + GeForce NOW provides you with the ultimate solution without hardware constraints to game 1500+ games on RTX 4080 power. “

Assuming that the Abxylute funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Abxylute handheld streaming games console project review the promotional video below.

“Get lost in your games with abxylute’s display. It delivers smooth gameplay at 1080p with stunning graphics details maxed out on its 16:9 7-inch screen, bringing the unmatched visual presentation. Try 200+ news games on abxylute from the cloud. Unlimited gameplay for Fortnite, Halo Infinite, Forza 5 at no extra cost to purchase. Subscribe only when you need them.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the handheld streaming games console, jump over to the official Abxylute crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





