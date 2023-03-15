Valheim Game Preview lands on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox gamers will be pleased to know that the Valheim Game Preview is now available for the first time via Xbox Game Pass. Allowing those Viking adventures to experience it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with Game Pass. If you have not yet played or heard about the fantastic Valheim Viking survival adventure game after launching on PC a few years ago. You will not be disappointed with the brutal combat, exotic exploration, and resource-scarce crafting adventures of Valheim.

” Today, Valheim (Game Preview) comes to console for the first time with Xbox Game Pass, and we had the chance to speak to Iron Gate Studio Co-Founder Henrik Törnqvist about bringing their surprise mega-hit to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and why now may be the perfect time to sharpen that axe and journey to Valheim.”

Valheim Xbox Game Pass

Iron Gate Studio Co-Founder Henrik Törnqvist explains

“We strive to make all versions of Valheim as similar as possible to each other, and there should be no noticeable differences in the gameplay,” he explains. “We have added an additional controller layout that should be more suitable for console players. It’s been rather easy to port to Xbox,” states Törnqvist. “The biggest challenge has been to make sure the network backend works and finding the right balance of visual settings. On Xbox Series X|S there will be different fidelity modes. On release it will be Quality (aiming at high fidelity at 30 FPS) and Performance (aiming at 60 FPS). We also aim to add the Balanced mode in one of the upcoming patches (aiming at 40 FPS, but higher Fidelity than Performance).”

“One of Valheim’s key features is the option to play alone or with up to 10 players (you and nine others) on player-hosted dedicated servers. Most of the engagements are Player vs. Environment (PvE) with enemies that scale in difficulty, but there is also a Player vs. Player (PvP) duel mode when the option is enabled and if the players consent to participate.”

Source : Microsoft





