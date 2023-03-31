23 new GeForce NOW Games arriving in April

NVIDIA has this week announced that 23 new games will be arriving on the companies GeForce NOW game streaming service on top of the 11 new games that are being rolled out this week. NVIDIA also announced that a new Marvel’s Midnight Suns reward is now available first for GeForce NOW Premium members. GeForce NOW on SHIELD TV is also being updated for a more consistent experience across Android and TV devices. NVIDIA has started rolling out the latest update 6.0 to SHIELD TV systems this week. As well as confirming that development is currently underway to bring the initial batch of Xbox first-party games and features to GeForce NOW.

“Last month, we announced a partnership with Microsoft to bring Xbox Game Studios PC games to the GeForce NOW library, including titles from Bethesda, Mojang Studios and Activision, pending closure of Microsoft’s acquisition. It’s a shared commitment to giving gamers more choice and enabling PC gamers to play their favorite games anywhere.”

“Since then the teams at both companies have been collaborating on delivering a best-in-class cloud gaming experience that PC gamers have come to expect, delivering a seamless experience across any device, whether playing locally or in the cloud. We’re making progress, and in future GFN Thursdays we will provide an update on onboarding of individual titles from Microsoft’s incredibly rich catalog of first-party PC games. Stay tuned to GFN Thursday updates for the latest.”

11 new games joining the cloud this week:

– 9 Years of Shadows (New release on Steam)

– Terra Nil (New release on Steam, March 28)

– Gripper (New release on Steam, March 29)

– Smalland: Survive the Wilds (New release on Steam, March 29)

– DREDGE (New release on Steam, March 30)

– Ravenbound (New release on Steam, March 30)

– The Great War: Western Front (New release on Steam, March 30)

– Troublemaker (New release on Steam, March 31)

– Have a Nice Death (Steam)

– Tower of Fantasy (Steam)

– Tunche (Free on Epic Games Store)

GeForce NOW Games April 2023

– Meet Your Maker (New release on Steam, April 4)

– Road 96: Mile 0 (New release on Steam, April 4)

– TerraScape (New release on Steam, April 5)

– Curse of the Sea Rats (New release on Steam, April 6)

– Ravenswatch (New release on Steam, April 6)

– Supplice (New release on Steam, April 6)

– DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters (New release on Steam, April 14)

– Survival: Fountain of Youth (New release on Steam, April 19)

– Tin Hearts (New release on Steam, April 20)

– Dead Island 2 (New Release on Epic Games Store, April 21)

– Afterimage (New release on Steam, April 25)

– Roots of Pacha (New release on Steam, April 25)

– Bramble: The Mountain King (New release on Steam, April 27)

– 11-11 Memories Retold (Steam)

– canVERSE (Steam)

– Teardown (Steam)

– Get Even (Steam)

– Little Nightmares (Steam)

– Little Nightmares II (Steam)

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Steam)

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (Steam)

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Steam)

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (Steam)

Source : NVIDIA





