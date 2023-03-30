Endless Dungeon gameplay ahead of May launch on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Amplitude Studios will be launching their new Rogue lite tactical action game Endless Dungeon in a few months time and have this week revealed more details about what you can expect from the game set in the award-winning Endless universe. “Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, plunge into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters… or die trying, get reloaded, and try again.”

Endless Dungeon

“Welcome to the Endless Dung, a space bar situated in the Endless Universe in the year 3000! Our one and only alien barman Eon is ready to serve you and will keep your tankards full of tasty beverages and your brain full of everything you need to know about Endless Dungeon gameplay. After going hands-on with Endless Dungeon PC gameplay, Eon is here to tell you all about this brutal and quite complicated rogue-lite, squad based, tactical action, twin stick shooter game with an RPG and tower defence twist. That is if the house band will shut up ever… “

“ENDLESS Dungeon is a unique blend of roguelite, tactical action, and tower defense set in the award-winning ENDLESS™ Universe. Plunge into an abandoned space station alone or with friends in co-op, recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters… or die trying, get reloaded, and try again.”

Source : Steam





