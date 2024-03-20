Logitech Mevo Core 4K camera for live streaming

Logitech has this week launched the Mevo Core, a new 4K camera designed for live streaming and content creation whenever you may be. The camera is controllable via smartphone or tablet and features a compact design with versatile mounting options, and is equipped with an interchangeable lens system for high-quality video results.

The Mevo Core is designed with you in mind, offering a user-friendly interface that you can control with your smartphone or tablet. This makes it perfect for content creators at any skill level, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned pro. Its compact size means you can take it anywhere, and it comes with various mounting options to suit your needs.

One of the standout features of the Mevo Core is its interchangeable lens system. This allows you to tailor the video quality to your liking, ensuring that your streams have that professional touch with crystal-clear clarity and attention to detail. Otto Cedeno from Mevo points out that this camera is easy to use, no matter how much technical knowledge you have.

Mevo 4K camera for live streaming

When it comes to performance in dimly lit settings, the Mevo Core shines with its Micro Four Thirds sensor, providing excellent control over the depth of field and excelling in low-light conditions. The camera also supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, which means your live streams will be high-quality, reliable, and fast. You can capture video in 4K30p and stream live in 1080p30, catering to the needs of high-resolution content creation.

For those who manage more complex productions, the Mevo Multicam App is a valuable tool. It allows you to control multiple cameras, creating a dynamic, multi-angle broadcast that will captivate your audience. Plus, with a battery life of 6 hours, you won’t have to worry about your camera dying in the middle of a broadcast.

Audio is just as important as video, and the Mevo Core doesn’t disappoint. It features a three-microphone array with spatial audio processing and noise cancellation. This ensures that your sound is immersive and clear, even in noisy environments like live events.

The Mevo Core is not only versatile in its video and audio capabilities but also in its connectivity options. It includes HDMI output, NDI integration, and SRT integration, giving you the flexibility to stream across various platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Additionally, it can double as an HD webcam, expanding its use for different types of content creation.

Overall, the Mevo Core by Logitech is a comprehensive solution for live streaming that caters to both beginners and professionals. With its advanced features, such as the interchangeable lenses and sensor technology, the Mevo Core is set to become a vital tool for enhancing the production quality of live events, including concerts, webinars, and gaming sessions. If you’re looking to take your live streaming to the next level, the Mevo Core might just be the camera you need.



