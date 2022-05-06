Cobra Kai season 5 release date revealed & trailer (Video)

Netflix has released a new trailer for Cobra Kai season 5, and they have also announced the release date for the series.

Cobra Kai Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on the 9th of September 2022, the trailer below gives us a look at what will happen in the next season.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai starts after Cobra Kai won the All Valley Tournament and Terry Silver has taken over Cobra Kai, the fourth season of the show launched last December.

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on September 9 only on Netflix.

It certainly looks like the next season of Cobra Kai is going to be a good one and this could end up being the show’s best season to date.

We are looking forward to finding out what happens in the next season of this popular TV Show, we will have to wait until September to find out.

Source Netflix / YouTube

