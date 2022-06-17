New Ark 2 teaser trailer released with a launch date set for 2023

A new teaser trailer has been released this month for the upcoming sequel to Ark the action adventure survival game launched back in 2017. The second game in the series Ark 2 will launch sometime during 2023 and will star Vin Diesel as Santiago and Auli’i Cravalho also known for playing Disney’s Moana as his daughter Meeka. “Explore a mysterious, chaotic world where native flora and fauna are being overrun by invasive primeval creatures from an extinct Earth!”

Ark two offers the ability to construct a wide variety of weapons and tools from a range of distinct modules to customize their look and functionality — “millions of possible combinations enable you to craft your own unique gear” explain the development team at Studio Wildcard and Grove Street Games.

Ark 2 action survival game

“Suddenly awakened on a strange primal world filled with dinosaurs and humans struggling for dominance; you must piece together the history of how you arrived there, team-up with legendary heroes, and confront powerful dark forces seeking to control the fate of all life. Saddle up, and join the definitive next-generation survival experience with ARK 2! Every aspect of the ARK series has been rethought and redesigned in this sequel. Here’s a sampling of the new features that ARK 2 will contain upon its initial Early Access release:”

“Survive the past. Tame the future. Awakened on a primal world filled with dinosaurs & humans struggling for dominance, you must team-up with legendary heroes to confront dark forces. Saddle up, & join the definitive next-gen survival experience with ARK 2.”

“With Ark 2, we’re seeking not only to enhance the game’s narrative and world-building, but also retouch and improve on all aspects of what constitutes an Ark game.” Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak, co-creators of Ark and co-founders of Studio Wildcard explain. “Foremost among these redesigns are the core player mechanics. In the sequel, which is third-person only, controls and movement for both players and creatures have been completely redesigned”

Source : Steam

