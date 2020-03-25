Bloodshot movie starring Vin Diesel now available to purchase for home viewing $19.99

Due to the closure of theatres worldwide Sony Pictures has released a nine minute teaser trailer providing a look at the start of the Bloodshot movie starring Vin Diesel. Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation.

“With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

Bloodshot is now available to purchase and view at home thanks to online digital streaming services priced at $19.99 rather than paying to rent the film for a similar cost as other movies.

“Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing. This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that — like other businesses hit hard by the virus- movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

Source : Sony

