Ark 2 trailer revealed at Game Awards 2020

At this months Game Awards 2020 event the development team at Studio Wildcard have unveiled their next game in the Ark: Survival Evolved franchise, premiering a new trailer for Ark 2. Unfortunately not much else is known about the new Ark 2 game but assumes more information is released we will keep you up to speed as always. For now enjoy the trailer below.

A new animated series has also been unveiled aptly named the Ark: The Animated Series, starring Madeleine Madden, Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Jeffrey Wright, David Tennant, Zahn McClarnon, Devery Jacobs, Ragga Ragnars, Elliot Page, Karl Urban, Malcolm McDowell, Deborah Mailman, Russell Crowe, and Vin Diesel.

