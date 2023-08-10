How to use ChatGPT to automate data entry and save you time

In a world increasingly driven by data, automation is becoming the cornerstone of efficient business processes and is now available to anyone via ChatGPT. The manual entry of information into systems can be tedious and time-consuming. To enhance your experience with data entry, leveraging artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT maybe a prominent solution to automate your boring data entry jobs.

The use of Generative Pretrained Transformer (GPT) to automate data entry jobs is a game-changer, particularly in the realms of those boring tasks you need to do may be daily or even once a year such as your tax reimbursement and invoice processing. Traditional businesses, such as retail and manufacturing, are inundated with a plethora of documents daily. These documents are manually entered into various systems, a process that is not only exhausting but also time-consuming.

Automate boring data entry with ChatGPT

Previously, automating this process was a daunting task due to the diverse document formats utilized by different companies. However, the advent of large language models like GPT has made automation a reality. This is achieved by extracting tax data from PDF files and feeding it into GPT to structure the information. Watch the guide below kindly created by AI Jason providing insight on how you can use ChatGPT to automate those mundane tasks allowing you to save time and be a little more productive.

The video below offers inspiration and instruction on the creation of an AI app that allows users to define data points, drag and drop PDF files, extract structured information, and send the data to an integration platform. This app utilizes the OpenAI API and Python libraries to convert PDF files into images, extract text from the images, structure the information using GPT. Adding a user interface layer is made possible using Streamlit, a framework that allows the creation of web apps from Python code.

Other articles you may find interesting on the subject of ChatGPT :

Extracting text from PDF files is no easy feat due to the presence of images, scanned documents, screenshots, and different text formats. However, the solution using two Python libraries, pdf2image and pytesseract. These libraries convert PDF files into images and extract text from them, respectively. As an alternative to building the Python code and Streamlit app, the author mentions Relevance AI, a platform that handles document extraction efficiently.

Relevance AI can help automate your process

A major roadblock in harnessing AI’s potential is the lack of technical expertise. AI, with its complex algorithms, machine learning models, and data science techniques, can be overwhelming for the non-technical crowd – often the same group that could most benefit from its application. Those involved in sectors like health care, education, and small businesses might not have the necessary skills to implement and operate AI tools, leaving them unable to reap the associated benefits.

Relevance AI, an enterprise wholly devoted to bridging this gap. Relevance AI is committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their technical background, has equal access to AI. Recognizing the need for democratizing this advanced technology, Relevance AI aims at solving the technical skill issue and bringing AI within everyone’s reach.

Their mission is integral for a future where AI is not just seen as a tool for the tech-savvy, but a transformative technology accessible to all. By working towards this goal, Relevance AI is not only contributing to increased productivity but also to social and economic equality. It ascertains that no individual or industry is barred from harnessing the power of AI due to lack of technical expertise, reinforcing the belief that the future of AI indeed lies in its universality.

Improve productivity and save time

This innovative approach to data entry not only saves time but also increases efficiency, making it a promising solution for businesses grappling with the challenges of manual data entry. Perhaps you can use a similar system to help automate your boring and mundane tasks allowing you to save time be a little more productive in your work or personal life.

The utilization of ChatGPT to automate data entry tasks is not just a novel idea; it’s a strategic move that many businesses are already adopting. With careful planning, understanding, and execution, this technology can be harnessed to significantly enhance efficiency, accuracy, and overall productivity. The future is here, and it’s time to embrace the change.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals