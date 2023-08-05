ChatGPT-3 vs ChatGPT-4 side-by-side performance comparison

In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, the performance comparison between ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4 has become a topic of keen interest. Today, we delve into a side-by-side performance comparison of these two AI giants, putting them through the wringer with 12 real-world tasks. The results of this intriguing ChatGPT-3 vs ChatGPT-4 showdown are revealed in the video below.

The comparison between these two AI models, ChatGPT-3 vs ChatGPT-4, was meticulously crafted using a dozen real-world tasks. The outputs generated by these AI models can be conveniently viewed by saving the code as a .HTML file and opening it in any web browser.

In case you wish to delve deeper and understand the key differences between the state-of-the-art OpenAI ChatGPT models, this comprehensive evaluation will definitely serve your interests. The focus of this evaluation is the performance of each AI model. Giving special attention to the manner in which both the versions 3 and 4 of ChatGPT generate responses to a broad spectrum of prompts and questions.

ChatGPT-3 vs ChatGPT-4

The first task involved creating a website with an elegant design and sample content. Following this, the AI models were challenged to create an HTML5 web app, specifically a calculator app, in the second task. The third task required the creation of romantic poems, while the fourth task was to weave a chilling horror story.

The fifth task was a test of their social media savvy, requiring the creation of a catchy social media caption. This was a task where ChatGPT-3 seemed to falter. The sixth task was to create a presentation for an SEO company, a task that ChatGPT-4 handled with aplomb, while ChatGPT-3 struggled.

The seventh task required the creation of humorous pickup lines, followed by the eighth task of creating an informative article on mental health. The ninth task was to create humorous Tinder profiles, and the tenth task required the creation of a daily schedule for YouTube creators.

The penultimate task involved creating a one-week travel itinerary to Bali. The final task was to create a video script for a yoga YouTube video. The comparison between these two AI models, ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4, was not just a test of their capabilities, but also a glimpse into the future of AI and its potential to revolutionize various aspects of our lives.

Performance comparison

OpenAI has stated that its GPT-4 large language model is “10 times more advanced than its predecessor, GPT-3.5“. But what does this mean in practical terms? What makes GPT-4 superior, and what benefits does it offer? You’ll be pleased to know that we have broken down the major differences between these two models for you, to help you comprehend the advancements made in GPT-4.

To start with, let’s talk about the “brain” of these models – the parameters. OpenAI has been tight-lipped about the precise number of parameters in GPT-4. Nevertheless, if we are to trust Andrew Feldman, the CEO of AI company Cerebras, GPT-4 has been trained on a staggering 100 trillion parameters, an exponential leap from GPT-3’s 175 billion parameters. This incredible increase allows GPT-4 to have a better understanding of context and to distinguish more nuances, resulting in more accurate and coherent responses.

Multimodal model

GPT-4 has also adopted a multimodal model, a stark departure from its predecessors. It has the unique capability of processing both textual and image data, a feature that allows it to perceive an image and generate an appropriate textual response. So, for example, if you were to show GPT-4 a picture of the inside of your fridge, it could suggest recipes based on the ingredients it sees. However, keep in mind that ChatGPT-4 will only respond with text. You can inquire about a painting like the Mona Lisa, but the model will only provide a text description, and no images.

Memory

Memory plays a pivotal role in any AI model. With GPT-4, we see a significant expansion of its short-term memory from the 8,000 words of GPT-3.5 to an impressive 64,000 words. This enlarged memory is particularly useful when sharing a URL, as GPT-4 can pull text from the shared web page.

If you’re curious about how well GPT-4 can handle multiple languages, you’ll be pleased to know that its multilingual capabilities have been substantially enhanced. It now supports 25 languages besides English, including but not limited to French, German, and Spanish.

AI control

Next, let’s discuss the “steerability” aspect of GPT-4. This AI model provides greater control over its responses by adopting a chosen “personality”. This means you can ask it to respond as if it were a pirate, a scientist, or a poet, enhancing the versatility and interactivity of the model. As GPT-4 itself puts it humorously, “I ain’t certain why ye’d be cravin’ to, but aye, ye can, matey!”

Despite its advancements, GPT-4 does have some limitations. Its long-term memory (LLM) is restricted to training data up to September 2021. However, it has the additional ability to search the internet using Bing, which aids in getting more recent information. But keep in mind, this feature is still in beta and has room for improvement.

ChatGPT Plugins

Lastly, let’s dive into another beta feature of GPT-4 – plugins. This feature allows OpenAI, as well as third-party developers, to integrate external application programming interfaces to further enhance ChatGPT-4’s capabilities. To illustrate, with the Expedia and Kayak travel plugins, you can ask for the best flights to Vancouver. Or, using the Ask Your PDF ChatGPT Plugin, OpenAI will seek answers from any PDF document you point it to.

GPT-4’s advanced parameters, multimodal model, enhanced memory, improved multilingual support, and steerability, coupled with its search capabilities and plugin integrations, give it an edge over GPT-3.5. However, the limitations and still-in-beta features remind us that, while GPT-4 is a big step forward, the journey of AI development continues.

In the ChatGPT-3 vs ChatGPT-4 performance comparison, it was clear that each model had its strengths and weaknesses. However, the ultimate decision on which model reigns supreme is left to the readers. So, dive into the video, explore the results, and join the conversation on this fascinating ChatGPT performance comparison.

