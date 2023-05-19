ActiveBuds wireless earbuds powered by ChatGPT

ChatGPT the new artificial intelligence system created by the engineers and the betterment team at OpenAI seems to be making its way to all corners of our world and has now been incorporated into wireless earbuds. ActiveBuds are a set of true wireless earbuds equipped with AI voice dialogue powered by ChatGPT.

Other features include a customized sound equalizer, instant translation and connectivity via 4G, wireless and Bluetooth. If you would like to learn more about artificial intelligence, machine learning and other AI technologies check out our guides.

Early bird specials are now available for the radical project from roughly $199 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail market price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Featuring AI-powered technology: voice dialog with ChatGPT and 40-language real-time translation. Plus self-tuning EQ, offline music, fitness tracking, voice-to-text export, and 4G connectivity, iKKO ActiveBuds are designed to enhance your lifestyle and take your listening experience to the next level.”

“In our fast-paced world, people continuously seek smart devices catering to diverse needs in travel, business, and education. ActiveBuds break the mold, offering a unique AI-powered listening experience. We’ll elevate your music experience through high personalization and simplify everyday life with our AI voice assistant. Our EarSync system features a variety of apps, and in the future, you can download your favorite apps from the iKKO store.”

If the ActiveBuds wireless earbudscampaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the ActiveBuds ChatGPT wireless earbuds project assess the promotional video below.

“ActiveBuds integrate ChatGPT-powered voice dialog conversations, real-time translation in 40 languages, voice-to-text export, fitness tracking, offline music playback, sound personalization, and standalone 4G connectivity. This potent combination ushers in a new era of intelligent ear-wear, elevating your audio experience to unparalleled heights.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the ChatGPT wireless earbuds, jump over to the official ActiveBuds crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

