ChatGPT Zapier plugin makes AI automation easy, supporting over 5,000 apps.

Zapier is a powerful web-based service that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use. Essentially, it seamlessly connects your favorite apps together, enabling them to communicate with each other without any intervention from your side. Allowing you to set up AI automation workflows of mundane tasks improving your productivity and saving you valuable time and effort which can be spent elsewhere in your business on more important tasks.

Zapier operates by leveraging APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) to move data between apps while automating repetitive tasks. This process is termed as “Zaps”. A Zap is a specific instruction to get apps to perform certain functions, saving valuable time and resources. Zapier is highly user-friendly and does not require its users to know how to code. It’s all about picking the apps, choosing a triggering event in the first app, and then selecting what actions to take in the second app.

The ChatGPT Zapier Plugin is a game-changer for ChatGPT automation workflows as Zapier currently supports connections to over 5,000+ apps. This includes a wide range of popular apps, such as Google Sheets, Slack, Salesforce, Mailchimp, and Trello. As well as offering support and connections to less well-known apps, such as 123FormBuilder, Airtable, and Webhooks by Zapier. Enabling users to automate a variety of tasks and streamlining the content creation process.

Zapier is constantly adding new integrations, so the number of apps you can connect to is always growing. If you’re looking for an app that Zapier doesn’t currently support, you can even request an integration. Zapier will consider your request and may add the app to their platform in the future. For a complete list of all the currently supported Zapier applications jump over to the official website.

With Zapier, you can automate just about any task in your workspace that you find monotonous or that you, usually, have to handle manually every day. This could include tasks such as copying leads from emails into a Google Sheet, backing up files to cloud storage, sending reminder emails or notifications, and much more.

ChatGPT Zapier Plugin Tutorial

To harness the power of this tool, users must first activate the Zapier plugin in the settings menu of ChatGPT, specifically under the beta for plugins. However, it’s important to note that this feature is only available in the paid version of ChatGPT. Once installed, the plugin can be uninstalled if needed, and another plugin called ‘video insights’ can also be installed to follow along with the process. To activate the plugins, users simply need to turn on the check mark next to Zapier and video Insight. Currently, only three plugins can be enabled at a time.

Activating the plugin

To fully utilize the ChatGPT Zapier Plugin, a Zapier account needs to be created. The platform offers some free credits initially, making it accessible for beginners. The next step is to set up actions in Zapier, which can be done by adding a new action and typing in the desired task. For instance, users can create a Google Docs account from text.

For security purposes, two-factor authentication needs to be enabled for connecting to Zapier. Once this is done, users can begin using ChatGPT with the plugins activated. The first step is to ask for a link for making a zap, which sets up the zap through the open AI through the ChatGPT setup.

The Google account needs to be linked to Zapier, and the document name and content can be set to have a value for written content. Once the action is enabled, a prompt can be given to ChatGPT to write a blog post, for example, and then create a zap to copy the content into Google Docs.

Powerful ChatGPT plugin for workflow automation

The content can then be automatically posted on a blog website, such as Tumblr, by creating another zap. This requires setting up a trigger in Zapier for when a new Google Doc is created, and then an action to create a new post on Tumblr and publish it. Both the Google Docs and Tumblr accounts need to be connected to Zapier for this process.

The power of the ChatGPT Zapier Plugin lies in its ability to automate the creation of content in ChatGPT, save it in Google Docs, and then automatically post it on a blog website. This process can be extended to other text-based content websites and can be used to automate the creation and posting of content on various platforms.

The ChatGPT Zapier Plugin is truly a fantastic addition to OpenAI’s tool for content creators, offering a seamless and efficient way to manage and distribute content. A testament to the power of automation and the potential it holds for content creators with the explosion of artificial intelligence over the last 12 months.



