New ChatGPT features : file downloads, prompt examples and more

ChatGPT, the highly popular AI developed by OpenAI, has undergone some considerable improvements since it was made available earlier this year. Over the past week or so, users may have noticed the integration of new features added by the dedicated development team at OpenAI. Among these upgrades, there’s a particularly significant one that has been attracting users’ attention – the ability to ask the AI to convert its generated code into a downloadable file.

Previously, users would interact with ChatGPT by asking it to write code, following which the AI bot would respond with line by line output. While this seemed effective, the process could be inarguably time-consuming, especially when amounts of code were large. The procedure necessitated waiting for ChatGPT to write out every individual line of code, which could be cumbersome.

ChatGPT file download feature

However, with the advent of the new feature, the user experience has been significantly simplified. Now, once you’ve given your requirements, rather than writing the code within the chat, the AI will generate the desired code and neatly compile it in a file. Following this, it provides you with a clickable link which can be used to download that file. This trimmed down process is much more efficient and quicker, negating the need for waiting on individual lines of code.

Further, this exciting feature also eliminates the annoyance of prompting the AI to carry on writing when it reaches its set line limit. It appears that OpenAI has essentially enhanced user interaction possibilities with ChatGPT, promoting an enriched and more streamlined experience for its users.

ChatGPT’s file download feature can be used for anything and you can request it by just asking to “put the results in a file that I can download via a link“.

Another exciting new feature is the introduction of ‘prompt examples‘. These are sample prompts that are designed to kickstart engaging dialogues with chatGPT. The prompts span a wide range of domains, including entertainment, education, business, and science, ensuring that users can engage with the AI on a variety of topics that interest them.

New ChatGPT features overview

Other articles you may be interested in on the subject of ChatGPT code interpreter:

Next up is the ‘suggested replies’ feature. This innovative addition provides dynamic and relevant response options based on previous messages. This feature is designed to enhance the engagement of the conversation, making interactions with chatGPT more fluid and natural.

Another significant upgrade for plus users. OpenAI has now made GPT4 the default model for these users, and they have also increased the message allowance from 25 to 50 messages every three hours. This means that plus users can now enjoy more in-depth and extended conversations with chatGPT.

Code interpreter

Users can now upload up to 10 files to chatGPT for tasks such as marketing analysis and data processing. This feature is set to make chatGPT an even more valuable tool for businesses and individuals alike.

OpenAI has also enhanced security and convenience by allowing users to remain logged in for up to 30 days unless they choose to log out or clear their browser data. This feature is designed to make using chatGPT a more seamless and hassle-free experience.

OpenAI continues to innovate with its recent introduction of keyboard shortcuts for common actions, a highly beneficial feature designed to enhance user interaction with chatGPT. Much like the shortcuts we use on everyday applications to streamline our work, OpenAI’s latest update aims to aid in boosting productivity and improve overall user experience with its AI model, chatGPT.

ChatGPT shortcuts

This introduction of keyboard shortcuts makes the interaction with chatGPT not only quicker but also substantially smoother. With this, users can effortlessly perform frequent tasks without the need to navigate multiple options or sequences, reducing the time consumed and allowing users to focus better on the task at hand.

Despite facing competition from other AI chatbots like Bard, Claude Ai, and Meta’s Llama2, chatGPT stands out from the crowd. Its advanced foundation model (GPT4) and user-friendly features set it apart, making it a leading choice for users seeking a dynamic, engaging, and accurate AI chatbot.

For more information on all the new features released this month jump over to the official ChatGPT release notes on the OpenAI website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals