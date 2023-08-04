In the ever-evolving world of digital content creation, a new trend is emerging that marries artificial intelligence with podcasting. A recent video case study provides a guide on how to use ChatGPT to create podcasts for additional income. Created by the YouTube channel All About AI the guide offers insight and a comprehensive plan, demonstrating how to leverage the power of AI tools, specifically the OpenAI ChatGPT code interpreter, to create engaging podcast episodes.

The strategy involves using 11 labs for the podcast voice, with the intention of uploading all episodes to popular platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcast, and YouTube. The plan is to dedicate approximately two hours each week to produce one podcast episode. These episodes will then be promoted and monitored for traffic, providing valuable insights into audience engagement.

How to use ChatGPT to create podcasts for extra income

The goal is to build a loyal audience over a timeline of three to six months through regular uploads. To achieve this, the All About AI YouTube channel plans to iterate on the best performing data and explore various monetization options, such as advertising and sponsors.

The guide provides a step-by-step guide on how to use ChatGPT to create podcasts. Demonstrating how to write the podcast using the code interpreter, which allows for the upload of files and helps maintain context throughout the episode. A unique technique of updating a notes file with the written content is used to maintain context and continuity.

Preparing the podcast voice-over

The process of podcast creation is multi-faceted, involving a range of tools and techniques. Once the narrative for an episode is written, it undergoes a transformation into an audio format. This transition is facilitated by 11 Labs, a pioneering voice conversion software. This technology is instrumental in converting written scripts into life-like and natural-sounding audio, an essential component of a compelling podcast.

Once the voiceover is prepared, the next stage involves compiling and editing the episode. This is accomplished using Adobe Premiere Pro, a leading video editing software. Premiere Pro isn’t just used for stitching together various audio clips; it’s also utilized for enhancing the overall auditory experience for the listeners. An engaging introduction is added at the beginning of each episode, which sets the tone and provides a brief glimpse of what listeners can expect. Furthermore, calming background music is incorporated throughout the episode, contributing to an immersive and enjoyable listener experience.

Adding subtitles

For the visually inclined audience who prefer YouTube as their content platform, additional efforts are made to augment accessibility. Subtitles are meticulously added to each podcast episode. This not only enhances accessibility for the hard-of-hearing audience, but also caters to viewers who prefer reading along while listening.

Once the podcast episode is polished and ready for release, it is uploaded to the web via podcasters.spotify.com. Spotify’s podcast platform provides an intuitive and easy-to-use interface for podcasters. Beyond hosting the episodes, it also generates an RSS feed, a vital tool for content distribution. This RSS feed can be shared with other podcast platforms, such as Apple Podcast and Overcast, enabling listeners to access the content from their platform of choice.

Shorter audio clips

Apart from the full-length episodes, the guide also recommends creating short clips from the longer podcast episodes for additional content. These brief clips can serve a dual purpose. They not only act as supplementary content, enhancing the volume of available material, but also function as teasers for the full episodes, piquing listener interest and encouraging them to explore more.

The guide provides a comprehensive and detailed overview on using AI tools like ChatGPT for podcast creation. This not only demonstrates the potential of AI tools in content creation, but also offers a roadmap for aspiring podcasters to follow. It outlines how individuals can leverage these AI tools to create engaging podcasts, potentially opening up avenues for extra income.

For those interested in further exploring the potential of AI and understanding how to create income streams using artificial intelligence, the official “All About AI” YouTube channel serves as a great resource. By following the link provided, you can access a wealth of knowledge on AI, its applications, and the opportunities it presents.

Source: YouTube



