How to add ChatGPT to Visual Code Studio for AI coding

In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, the ChatGPT Genie AI extension stands out as a remarkable tool designed to streamline coding and problem-solving. This AI-powered assistant, developed by OpenAI, is equipped with a plethora of features that make it an indispensable asset for developers.

One of the most notable features of the ChatGPT Genie AI extension is its ability to utilize Azure OpenAI Service deployments. This allows users to harness the power of Azure’s cloud computing capabilities, enhancing the performance and efficiency of the AI assistant.

The extension also offers the convenience of storing conversation history on the user’s disk. This means that users can pause their interactions with the AI at any time and resume them later, without losing any progress or context.

For developers grappling with compile-time errors, the Genie AI extension is a godsend. It can be used in the Problems window to explain and suggest fixes for these errors, making debugging a breeze. Users can easily compare their code with Genie’s suggestions, thanks to the one-click diff feature within the editor.

Add ChatGPT to Visual Code Studio

Other articles on the subject of ChatGPT you might be interested in :

Personalization is another key aspect of the Genie AI extension. Users can rename and personalize their assistant, creating a more engaging and user-friendly experience. The extension also provides streaming answers to prompts in the editor or sidebar conversation, making it easier for users to follow along and understand the AI’s responses.

The Genie AI extension also supports streaming conversation and allows users to stop the response to save their tokens. This feature ensures that users can control the flow of the conversation and manage their resources effectively.

ChatGPT Visual Code Studio extension

Creating files or fixing code is a cinch with the Genie AI extension. With just one click or a keyboard shortcut, users can implement the AI’s suggestions and rectify their code. The extension also allows users to export their entire conversation history in Markdown format, providing a comprehensive record of their interactions with the AI.

Use your own Azure OpenAI Service deployments

Store your conversation history on your disk and continue at any time.

Use Genie in Problems window to explain and suggest fix for compile-time errors.

See diff between your code and Genie’s suggestion right within editor with one click.

Rename and personalize your assistant.

Get streaming answers to your prompt in editor or sidebar conversation.

Streaming conversation support and stop the response to save your tokens.

Create files or fix your code with one click or with keyboard shortcuts.

Export all your conversation history at once in Markdown format.

Use GPT-4, GPT-3.5, GPT3 or Codex models via your OpenAI API Key.

The Genie AI extension supports various models, including GPT-4, GPT-3.5, GPT3, and Codex, via the OpenAI API Key. This versatility ensures that users can choose the model that best suits their needs.

The extension also comes with context menu commands, allowing users to copy or move suggested code into the editor with one click. The conversation window and customization options for OpenAI’s ChatGPT prompts further enhance the user experience.

“We recently introduced Genie to Problems window. You can investigate your compile-time errors asking Genie. Simply click on Lightbulb/suggestion icon to ask Genie to help you. The credits for this idea goes to @cahaseler; if you are interested in seeing his Genie-companion extension visit this issue.”

The ChatGPT Genie AI extension is a powerful tool that combines the capabilities of AI with the convenience of a user-friendly interface. Whether it’s debugging code, personalizing the assistant, or managing conversation history, the Genie AI extension has got it covered.

Source: YouTube



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals