New BLUETTI Apex 300 Modular Energy Storage Solution Launches on Indiegogo

Imagine this: a sudden power outage leaves your home in darkness, your devices uncharged, and your plans disrupted. Or perhaps you’re dreaming of an off-grid adventure, but the thought of unreliable energy keeps holding you back. These scenarios are all too familiar in today’s world, where energy demands are rising, and power stability is far from guaranteed.

Whether you’re navigating the unpredictability of outages or seeking sustainable energy independence, the need for a reliable, efficient, and adaptable power solution has never been more pressing. That’s where BLUETTI’s latest innovation, the Apex 300, steps in to redefine how we think about energy storage and management. Launched on Indiegogo this week the project has raised over $1 million already thanks to over 740 backers with still 44 days left to run.

BLUETTI Apex 300 Overview

The Apex 300 isn’t just another power station—it’s a game-changer for anyone looking to take control of their energy needs. With its modular design, impressive storage capacity, and cutting-edge features like true 0ms UPS and ultra-fast solar charging, this system is built to handle everything from home backups to off-grid living. But what truly sets it apart is its ability to scale and adapt, making it as versatile as the challenges it’s designed to solve. Whether you’re a homeowner preparing for the unexpected, an adventurer craving freedom from the grid, or someone simply looking to lower energy costs, the Apex 300 is a great affordable solution.

The Apex 300 stands out for its modular design and impressive technical specifications, making it adaptable to a wide range of energy requirements.

– Energy Storage Capacity: 2,764.8Wh per unit, expandable up to 58,000Wh with additional modules.

– Power Output: 3,840W per unit, scalable to 11,520W with three units in parallel.

– Voltage Support: Dual voltage capability for 120V and 240V applications.

– Expansion Options: Compatible with up to 18 B300K expansion batteries for enhanced capacity.

This modularity allows the Apex 300 to cater to diverse scenarios, from small-scale home backup systems to powering entire households during extended outages.

Innovative Features

The Apex 300 introduces several advanced features that distinguish it from traditional energy storage systems:

– True 0ms UPS: Provides uninterrupted power for critical devices during outages, making sure seamless operation.

– 50A/12,000W Bypass Capability: Integrates smoothly with existing electrical systems for enhanced functionality.

– Ultra-Low AC Idle Drain: Consumes only 20W in idle mode, reducing energy waste and improving efficiency.

These features reflect BLUETTI’s commitment to delivering reliable and efficient energy solutions tailored to modern needs.

Advanced Charging and Solar Integration

The Apex 300 excels in charging versatility, particularly for users prioritizing renewable energy sources.

– Solar Input: Supports up to 30,720W solar input when three units are connected in parallel, allowing rapid solar charging.

– Fast Charging: Reaches 80% charge in just 40 minutes via solar power and achieves full charge in 65 minutes through AC input.

– Dual MPPT Controllers: Enhances solar charging efficiency and ensures compatibility with a wide range of solar panels and rooftop systems.

This robust solar integration makes the Apex 300 an attractive option for eco-conscious users seeking to maximize their reliance on renewable energy.

Smart Energy Management

The BLUETTI App enhances the usability of the Apex 300 by offering real-time energy management and optimization. Key features include:

– Time-of-Use Utility Plans: Helps users reduce energy costs by optimizing consumption during off-peak hours.

– Peak Load Shifting: Minimizes reliance on grid power during high-demand periods, reducing overall energy expenses.

– Extreme Weather Alerts: Provides timely notifications to prepare for adverse weather conditions.

– Black Start Functionality: Automatically recharges the system during outages, making sure uninterrupted energy availability.

These intelligent features empower users to take control of their energy usage, improving efficiency and cost savings.

Durability and Sustainability

The Apex 300 is designed with longevity and environmental responsibility in mind.

– Battery Technology: Uses automotive-grade LiFePO₄ cells, offering 6,000 charge cycles with 80% capacity retention, equating to a lifespan of up to 17 years.

– Eco-Friendly Materials: Incorporates sustainable materials to minimize environmental impact.

This focus on durability and sustainability aligns with BLUETTI’s broader commitment to creating energy solutions that are both reliable and environmentally responsible.

Versatile Port Options

The Apex 300 is equipped with a wide range of ports to accommodate diverse energy needs:

– Six AC Outlets: Suitable for household appliances and electronics.

– NEMA TT-30R and NEMA 14-50R Ports: Designed for RVs and heavy-duty equipment.

– 12V/50A Anderson Port: Supports custom setups and DIY configurations.

– Alternator Charger: Enables energy capture from vehicles for added convenience.

This versatility ensures the Apex 300 can adapt to various scenarios, from home backup systems to off-grid adventures.

Practical Applications

The Apex 300 is designed to meet a variety of energy needs, making it a versatile solution for different use cases:

– Home Backup: Keeps essential devices running during power outages.

– Off-Grid Living: Supports sustainable energy independence in remote locations.

– RV and Travel: Powers recreational vehicles and outdoor activities.

– Whole-Home Backup: Integrates with the AT1 Smart Distribution Box for comprehensive energy management.

Its adaptability makes it a valuable asset for individuals and families seeking reliable and efficient energy solutions.

Pricing and Availability

The BLUETTI Apex 300 is now available for pre-order, exclusively on Indiegogo. The campaign will run until July 19, 2025, offering early supporters discounted pricing:

– Apex 300: $1,199 (equivalent to $0.43 per kWh).

– Apex 300 + B300K Bundle: $1,999 (equivalent to $0.36 per kWh).

Shipping for early backers is expected to begin in mid-June 2025, with retail availability planned after the campaign concludes. BLUETTI also offers 0% interest installment plans, making the system more accessible to a broader audience.

The BLUETTI Apex 300 combines high-capacity storage, advanced solar integration, and intelligent energy management into a modular system designed to meet the demands of modern energy challenges. Whether for home backup, off-grid living, or portable power, the Apex 300 offers a scalable and sustainable solution for a wide range of applications.



