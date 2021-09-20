SUNGZU portable power stations offer 1,500 AC output

A new portable power station has been created by SUNGZU providing a robust durable power solution capable of providing 1,500w maximum AC output thanks to its integrated rechargeable 1,382WH battery. With a life-cycle of 6000 recharges the portable power station can last up to 15 years and can be connected to solar panels for a 500w maximum solar input to recharge the power station when flat away from the grid. Fitted with LifePO4 batteries the power station is now available to back via Indiegogo.

SUNGZU portable power station features

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $589 or £436 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“With the number of devices we have nowadays, we can’t help but juggle chargers and look for sockets. Say adios to those old days with our functional portable power stations to charge up all your devices- no more plugging and unplugging! The SKA series can charge 9 devices at once. You’ll never forget to charge your laptop or phone again because every single one will be charged, all at the same time.”

If the SUNGZU campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the SUNGZU portable power station project view the promotional video below.

“Three types of AC outlets are available (North America & Japan version, EU version, and Universal version) to support most electrical outlets in use. Due to the voltage difference in each country, we will match the voltage according to the country from your order’s address. The 50HZ and 60HZ AC output frequencies are switchable. Users don’t need to worry about the AC output frequency.”

“The LiFePO4 batteries can handle high temperatures with minimal degradation. This can greatly expand its life cycle and no maintenance is required. Our units can last up to 15 years in continuous use. Sungzu’s R&D team has implemented all relevant testing procedures to ensure that our units comply with the highest quality and safety standards: short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, overheating protection, over-voltage protection, overcharging protection.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable power station, jump over to the official SUNGZU crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals