COMBOKIT portable 620Wh power station

COMBOKIT is a new power station designed to provide easy access whether camping, adventuring or in emergency situations when you need power. Equipped with a selection of nine outputs, including 2×AC outlets, 4×USB ports, 2×DC ports and 1×Type-C, the COMBOKIT is capable of simultaneously charging and powering multiple devices. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $499 or £411 (depending on current exchange rates).

“COMBOKIT I is your savior in the toughest emergency situations. It is a perfect power backup to keep all your appliances on 24/7. It is so compact and portable to take with you anywhere. It supports multiple flexible recharging ways. A 99 minute fast recharge time is more than enough for any emergency situation in an RV, on the road or at home. Designed for ultimate safety and reliability, battery components are co-developed with German BMZ, one of the largest battery factories in Europe. Featuring higher volumetric energy and safety, NCM batteries are commonly used in high-end electric vehicles for their outstanding performance in extreme conditions like ultra low temperature.”

Assuming that the COMBOKIT funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the COMBOKIT 620Wh power station project checkout the promotional video below.

620Wh power station

“You need a power station that’s light, versatile and reliable. Whether you want to turn your backyard into a beer garden or are looking for a backup emergency power source, the COMBOKIT I is the right choice for you. Featuring the smallest volume and weight among all power stations of the same capacity, it is a portable choice for camping trips, BBQ parties at backyard or at home. Battery safety is users’ focus as well as our top priority. The cutting-edge BMS , inverters and DC are self-developed by E-INFINITE, which can maintain overall battery temperature, voltage, current within a narrow range to ensure security and intelligent performance.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 620Wh power station, jump over to the official COMBOKIT crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

