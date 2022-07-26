AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 power station offer 2203wh

If you are searching for reliable and efficient power to charge and use your devices when away from the grid, you may be interested in the AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 portable power station which has launched by Kickstarter this month and already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 70 backers with still 23 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1499 or £1277 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“AlphaESS carves a way out of the competitive power station by using the highest-level components and technology. It uses the automotive-grade VDA battery combined with industrial’s top-level BMS system to create a system that delivers an ultra high 95% depth of discharge. With AlphaESS, you will get a lot more power over a much longer lifecycles, and more importantly, always knowing that you and your devices are safe under all-around protection of AlphaESS.”

Portable power station

If the AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 power station project review the promotional video below.

“The BlackBee 2000 battery is a high-performance, ternary lithium ion battery with VDA standards and features a long lifespan. This makes it ideal for industrial applications where consistency is key to efficiency. It’s also protected by an aluminum alloy shell which meets IP67 requirements (waterproof). The BlackBee 2000 produces more power with the same capacity as any similar product on the market, making it a premium choice for all types of applications.”

“With two CPUs working together, the BlackBee 2000 BMS provides safety in numbers. If one CPU fails, a second CPU takes over and provides necessary control signals – without any interruptions or malfunctions – so you’re never left unprotected. The battery management system (BMS) offers a full suite of safety features designed to reliably protect you and your property, such as under-voltage protection, over-voltage protection, overcurrent protection, and more.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the power station, jump over to the official AlphaESS BlackBee 2000 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

