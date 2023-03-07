Riotee offers battery-free Internet of Things from $55

Now available from the Crowd Supply website is a unique open source battery free, platform created specifically to provide easy access to the Internet of Things. Priced from $55 for the Riotee Module the Riotee development board with two unsoldered pin headers is priced at $89 with worldwide shipping available on all accessories boards and modules. To provide a battery free experience the Riotee instead relies on sustainable capacitors for energy storage.

“The materials used in these capacitors are commonly found around the globe, and the capacitors themselves last for decades – much longer than the lifetime of a typical device. You can contribute to a more responsible Internet of Things by using Riotee for your next project.

Our battery-free devices rely entirely on energy that can be harvested from sources like small solar panels. The harvested energy is often unreliable and insufficient to power such a device directly. To remain operable, it will accumulate energy in tiny, sustainable capacitors. When those capacitors are charged, the device will activate and function until its capacitors are drained, at which point it will turn off until it has gathered enough energy to resume operation. Our custom hardware-and-software solution automatically handles this intermittent execution so that you can write your code just like you would for a powered board.

Internet of Things

“With Riotee, you don’t need to worry about replacing batteries. A tiny solar panel measuring 23 x 8 mm can produce around 25 mWh on an overcast day. To get the same amount of energy from a typical CR2032 coin-cell battery, you would have to replace it about once a month. Our team of researchers has contributed to something of a revolution within the scientific community. More and more of us are leaving batteries behind in favor of newer, smarter designs that leverage concepts like mesh networking and human-activity recognition. With Riotee, you can be part of that movement. Begin your battery-free adventure with the latest hardware, straight from the research lab!”

Our Riotee Module is the heart of the product line. It integrates energy harvesting, energy storage, power management, non-volatile memory, a powerful Cortex-M4 processor, and a 2.4-GHz, BLE-compatible radio into a tiny module with the footprint of a postage stamp. Solder it to a PCB full of sensors, peripherals, and whatever else you need for your application. Add a solar panel, and you have a fully functional, battery-free device!”

Source : Crowd Supply





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals