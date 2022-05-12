NVIDIA Linux GPU kernel modules now available open source

NVIDIA has this week announced it is now publishing Linux GPU kernel modules as open source with dual GPL/MIT license. First making available the R515 driver with the source code now available for the kernel modules on GitHub. NVIDIA has taken the step to help improve the experience of using NVIDIA GPUs in Linux and offer tighter integration with the operating system enabling developers to debug integrate, and contribute back, says the press release.

NVIDIA Linux GPU kernel modules

“For Linux distribution providers, the open-source modules increase ease of use. They also improve the out-of-the-box user experience to sign and distribute the NVIDIA GPU driver. Canonical and SUSE are able to immediately package the open kernel modules with Ubuntu and SUSE Linux Enterprise Distributions. Developers can trace into code paths and see how kernel event scheduling is interacting with their workload for faster root cause debugging. In addition, enterprise software developers can now integrate the driver seamlessly into the customized Linux kernel configured for their project.”

“This will further help improve NVIDIA GPU driver quality and security with input and reviews from the Linux end-user community. With each new driver release, NVIDIA publishes a snapshot of the source code on GitHub. Community submitted patches are reviewed and if approved, integrated into a future driver release. The first release of the open GPU kernel modules is R515. Along with the source code, fully-built and packaged versions of the drivers are provided.”

“For data center GPUs in the NVIDIA Turing and NVIDIA Ampere architecture families, this code is production ready. This was made possible by the phased rollout of the GSP driver architecture over the past year, designed to make the transition easy for NVIDIA customers. We focused on testing across a wide variety of workloads to ensure feature and performance parity with the proprietary kernel-mode driver.”

Source : NVIDIA : TPU

