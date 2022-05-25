Linksys Atlas 6 affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking

Linksys has this week introduced some new Wi-Fi 6 hardware in the form of two new mesh networking systems designed to provide wireless performance throughout your home. The Linksys Hydra 6 and Linksys Atlas 6 have been created to provide affordable entry-level dual-band products featuring Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking technology. Alan Cohen, VP of Marketing and Head of Product at Linksys explains more :

“There is an increased need for wireless connectivity that can handle the influx of devices on home networks, and deliver reliable, secure and private connections,” – “Our mission is to connect everyone securely and through the launch of these systems, we provide our customers with two new options for fast speed, coverage, and connectivity at an affordable price point”

Features of Wi-Fi 6 mesh networking

Fast to set up. Easy to manage. – The Linksys App makes it simple to set up your WiFi network and you can control and monitor your WiFi from anywhere.

Linksys Intelligent Mesh Technology – Dynamically optimize speeds and maximize the use of all bands to reduce congestion, latency and buffering.

Security and privacy you can trust – Protect your home with automatic software updates so your network is always secure and up to date. Parental controls and separate guest networks keep devices safe.

Peace of mind – Linksys products pass 25 quality tests, are backed by a 3-year warranty, and have 24/7 tech support.

Grow as needed – When your family, home and needs grow, your WiFi should grow with you. Add more nodes to expand coverage for stronger connection and to handle more devices as needed.

Robust. Stable. Reliable. – Built with the Qualcomm Immersive Home 214 Platform users can expect great connectivity throughout the home.

“The Linksys Hydra 6 delivers high-speed wireless data for up to 25 devices over 2,000 square feet. The Linksys Hydra 6 WiFi 6 dual-band mesh networking router delivers dramatically faster, robust, and reliable wireless connections. Ideal for super smooth 4K UHD streaming, video conferencing, online gaming, and more. The router works best with internet service plans up to a gigabit. It provides 160 MHz channels for superfast wireless connections and has four 1 GbE Ethernet ports to connect wired devices such as gaming devices, television, DVR, and more to the wireless network.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Linksys for the new mesh networking products, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

