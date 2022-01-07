Linksys Hydra Pro 6 Mesh WiFi 6 router $299

If you are considering upgrading your home router to support the latest WiFi 6 standard you may be interested to know that Linksys has this week launched its new range of WiFi 6 routers in the form of the Hydra Pro 6 priced at $299. The Hydra Pro 6 router can support connections to over 30 devices in an area of up to 2,700 ft² providing wireless connectivity with speeds upto 5.4 Gbps. The Linksys WiFi 6 Hydra Pro 6 router is powered by Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 Platform and features 160 MHz channels.

“Take work and play to the next level with higher speeds and wider coverage in every corner of your home. Equipped with Intelligent Mesh, this dual-band router delivers the true power of WiFi 6 technology. With incredibly fast connectivity, easy setup, advanced security, and parental controls, the Hydra Pro 6 delivers next-level streaming and gaming to your home. Access to higher bandwidth limits enables the true power of WiFi 6 technology, delivering the fastest connection with everything you do.”

“WiFi 6 sends and receives multiple streams of data simultaneously, providing up to 4x* more WiFi capacity to handle more gaming, and smart home devices. Future-ready hardware with Intelligent Mesh Technology and guaranteed updates keep your connection going strong.”

WiFi 6 Linksys Hydra Pro 6 router specifications :

Wi-Fi Technology:

AX5400 Mesh Dual-Band Gigabit 574 + 4804 Mbps

AX5400 Mesh Dual-Band Gigabit 574 + 4804 Mbps Key Features: Dual-Band (2.4GHz + 5 GHz), 2x4 WiFi 6 Easily Expandable Mesh WiFi System Seamless WiFi Automatic Firmware Updates USB 3.0 Port 2 Adjustable Antennas Easy App Controls Simultaneous Dual-Band 1 GHz Dual-Core Processor OFDMA Technology Intelligent Mesh Technology

Network Standards: WiFi 6 (802.11ax) WiFi 5 (802.11ac) WiFi 4 (802.11n) 802.11g 802.11b 802.11a

Wi-Fi Speed:

AX5400 (574 + 4804)

2.4 and 5GHz (Simultaneous Dual-Band)

Wi-Fi Range:

Up to 2700 Sq ft

Other Ports: USB 3.0 Port Power

Antennas:

2x External Adjustable Antennas

Source : Linksys

