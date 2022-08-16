iNNOPOWER 200w solar panel charging system

If you are searching for a versatile solar panel charging system you may be interested in a new design created by iNNOPOWER. Featuring 100W and 200W solar panels and supporting a wide variety of different charging options and the capability to work with all power stations, the solar charger provides clean energy allowing you to save both money and the environment.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $199 or £166 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We are facing many problems such as energy crisis, oil price soaring, war disasters and environmental pollution. Are you struggling for salvation from these threats? The only way is probably to turn to renewable energy resources like solar energy. Well, we have the ultimate solution for you! Introducing the iNNOPOWER, a solar panel and camp table in one.”

Assuming that the iNNOPOWER funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the iNNOPOWER solar panel charger project play the promotional video below.

“In collaboration with a junction box full of interfaces and ultra high conversion efficiency, it’s fast to charge almost anything from phone, camera to power station. Its smart folding design makes the transition from powering up to lifting up a smooth one. It’s the most lightweight, compact yet sturdy sitting desk or camping table you can possibly find. With inbuilt zippers, you can easily scale up the tabletop area by combining as many iNNOPOWER as you need.”

“Highly efficient PV material, multiple protections and certifications give you peace of mind. Due to the energy crisis, the power prices have risen to fresh records in Europe recently. As a result, solar panels are gaining popularity to save high power bills. Save up to €432 and reduce 105kg carbon emission for five years with 200W INNOPOWER!”

Source : Kickstarter

