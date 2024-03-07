BLUETTI portable power station Spring SALE 2024!! with up to $1,900 Off

Sponsored

The BLUETTI Spring Sale 2024 has started allowing you to jump into the Spring Season with BLUETTI’s Solar Power Sale! Enjoy fantastic deals up to $1,900 off on portable power options.

Spring has arrived, opening the door to outdoor activities like camping, extended road trips, or just spending time in nature. You no longer need to choose between the wild and keeping your devices charged or your food and drink cool. BLUETTI’s portable generators and portable fridge systems ensure your gadgets and appliances are powered up away from the grid, making your outdoor adventures even more memorable.

BLUETTI is offering the perfect solution for your power needs with its Spring into Solar 2024 Sale which is now on and runs until March 24th 2024, so don’t delay or you will miss out on these amazing discounts. The Spring Sale is a great place to upgrade your outdoor fun while being easy on your budget and the environment. With a wide range of portable power stations on sale, BLUETTI has you covered for any adventure this spring. Check out the sale items below ranging from 300W to 2,400W.

BLUETTI Swapsolar – Portable Fridge and Power Station combination

If you are searching for a convenient way to keep your food and drinks cool while away from the grid. You might be interested in the current crowdfunding campaign that has just under a month left remaining for the new BLUETTI SwapSolar MultiCooler system. The innovative BLUETTI SwapSolar MultiCooler system is a game-changer for those seeking to maintain food and beverage coolness off-grid. It merges the convenience of the AC180T hot-swappable battery power station for device charging with the efficiency of a portable MultiCooler fridge to keep perishables fresh and beverages chilled.

The system includes the AC180T Solar Generator, MultiCooler Portable Fridge, and B70 Modular Battery. The fridge boasts a 40L (or 42qt) capacity and offers cordless operation, ensuring up to 6 days of cooling. It integrates a fridge, freezer, and icemaker in one portable unit. Featuring an industry-leading compressor and Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) technology, the MultiCooler achieves remarkable cooling efficiency. It can cool from 86°F (30°C) to 32°F (0°C) in just 15 minutes, powered by solar panels, swappable battery packs, or an external power source.

The AC180T generator delivers 1,800 watts of continuous power, catering to essential devices including coffee makers, portable air conditioners, and mobile devices. Its hot-swappable design allows for uninterrupted power by swapping its two B70 batteries, and with fast-charging technology, it reaches 80% charge in 45 minutes, and full charge in 70 minutes.

This revision focuses on improving readability, removing redundancies, and structuring the information for better understanding without compromising the detailed features and benefits of the BLUETTI SwapSolar MultiCooler system. Early bird pricing is now available from $899 giving you a massive 32% saving of the recommended retail price of $1,328. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official crowdfunding campaign page on the Indiegogo website.

BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station – 300W 204Wh and PV120 Solar Panel Charger

The BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station stands out as a versatile and efficient solution for those in need of reliable power on the go, complete with a solar panel charger in the form of the PV120. Priced at $399 during the Spring Sale, this compact device offers an impressive array of features suited for outdoor enthusiasts and anyone needing a portable power supply. With a 300W AC output and 600W surge capability, the AC2A provides substantial power for a range of devices and appliances. Its 204.8Wh capacity ensures extended battery life, making it ideal for longer trips away from conventional power sources.

One of the AC2A’s standout features is its 270W turbo charging capability, which allows the battery to reach 80% capacity in just 45 minutes, a testament to its efficiency and convenience for users who need to quickly get back to full power. The incorporation of a LiFePO4 battery not only guarantees over 3,000 charge cycles, significantly extending the lifespan of the power station, but also emphasizes safety and stability in its use.

Designed for quiet operation, the AC2A emits less than 45dB of noise, making it unobtrusive in peaceful outdoor settings or during indoor use. Additionally, its integration with the BLUETTI App allows for smart remote control, enhancing user convenience by enabling monitoring and adjustments directly from a smartphone. The device also offers a seamless Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) feature, with a swift transition time of 20ms, ensuring that critical devices remain operational during power outages.

Physically, the AC2A impresses with its sleek, compact frame and an ergonomic handle, facilitating easy transportation. Weighing just 7.9 lbs (3.6 kg), it embodies the perfect balance between portability and power capacity. This makes it an excellent choice for camping, RV trips, outdoor adventures, or as a backup power solution for home use.

BLUETTI AC70 Portable Power Station – 1000W 768Wh

The BLUETTI AC70 Portable Power Station is a powerful and versatile energy solution, perfectly suited for those requiring a robust power supply while on the move or as a reliable backup at home. With its Spring Sale price of $449, the AC70 offers an excellent balance of capacity, efficiency, and convenience. It features a 1,000W rated power output with the capability to surge up to 2,000W, accommodating a wide array of electrical devices and appliances. The inclusion of a substantial 768Wh capacity ensures that it can meet the demands of power-intensive activities over extended periods.

One of the most impressive aspects of the AC70 is its charging capabilities. It supports up to 950W turbo charging, enabling the battery to reach 80% capacity in just 45 minutes. This rapid recharge rate is complemented by a 500W fast solar intake, allowing for a full charge in approximately 2 hours under optimal conditions. This solar charging efficiency ensures that the power station can be quickly replenished, making it an ideal companion for off-grid adventures or in emergency situations where traditional power sources are unavailable.

The AC70 is equipped with seven diverse outlets, designed to offer versatile charging solutions for a variety of devices simultaneously. By activating the Power Lifting Mode through the BLUETTI App, users can effortlessly power high-consumption devices like hairdryers and electric heaters, leveraging the station’s ability to handle up to 2,000W of resistive loads.

Built with the safest LiFePO₄ battery technology, the AC70 boasts a longevity of over 3,000 charge cycles, maintaining at least 80% of its capacity throughout. This durability is further enhanced by an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that safeguards against potential damage, ensuring the device’s long-term reliability. Moreover, BLUETTI offers a 5-year warranty for the AC70, providing users with additional confidence in their investment.

With its comprehensive features, including smart remote control via the BLUETTI App and compatibility with expansion batteries like the B80, B230, and B300, the AC70 stands out as a scalable power solution. Whether for outdoor activities, emergency backup, or daily use, the AC70 delivers on the promise of keeping your devices powered with peace of mind.

BLUETTI AC180 Solar Portable Power Station 1,800W 1,152Wh and PV200 Solar Panel Charger

The BLUETTI AC180 Solar Portable Power Station emerges as a standout choice for those seeking a powerful and versatile energy solution, with a special Spring Sale price of $899 complete with a solar panel charger in the form of the PV200. It is an essential tool for both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its substantial 1,152Wh capacity (expandable to 1,440Wh with the AC180P model) and a robust 1,800W AC output that can surge up to 2,700W in Power Lifting Mode. This mode enables the AC180 to effortlessly manage high-power devices such as space heaters and electric kettles, making it a reliable source for all power needs.

With 11 output ports, including AC outlets, USB-A, USB-C, 12V DC outlets, and a wireless charging pad, the AC180 caters to a multitude of charging requirements, ensuring that various devices can be powered simultaneously. This versatility is ideal for living off-grid, camping trips, or as an emergency power backup at home.

One of the AC180’s key features is its flexible recharging options, which include AC power, solar panels, car charging, and generator inputs. This flexibility ensures that the power station can be recharged from nearly any power source. Coupled with a 0-80% recharge capacity in just 45 minutes with 1,440W AC input, the AC180 is always ready for use with minimal downtime.

Portability is another significant advantage of the AC180. Despite its large capacity, it remains relatively lightweight and compact, with dimensions of 340mm x 247mm x 317mm (L x W x H) and a weight of just 37lbs (17kg). This makes it easy to transport, ensuring that reliable power is always within reach, regardless of the location.

The integration of the BLUETTI App allows for smart control and real-time monitoring of the power station, adding a layer of convenience and user-friendliness to its operation. Expansion options with BLUETTI’s B80, B230, and B300 batteries can push the system’s capacity to over 4,224Wh, providing ample power for extended outdoor adventures or prolonged use during power outages.

Moreover, the AC180’s commitment to sustainability and safety is evident in its support for up to 500W of solar input, enabling efficient use of renewable energy, and its use of LiFePO₄ batteries, which are known for their durability and safety, supporting over 3,500 charge cycles. Backed by a 5-year warranty and superior customer service, the AC180 offers peace of mind alongside its impressive performance and reliability, making it an intelligent investment for anyone in need of a reliable power solution.

BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station – 2,400W 2,048Wh

The BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station marks a significant advancement in portable power technology, setting a new benchmark with its Spring Sale price of $1,399. Designed to cater to a broad range of power needs, the AC200L combines a massive 2,048Wh capacity with a formidable 2,400W AC output, expandable up to an astonishing 8,192Wh with additional batteries. This power station is not just about capacity; it’s about flexibility, efficiency, and reliability, making it an essential component for anyone from the outdoor adventurer to the homeowner seeking a dependable emergency power backup.

One of the AC200L’s most notable features is its rapid recharging capability. With a 2,400W AC input, it can recharge from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes, significantly reducing downtime and ensuring that power is available when needed most. Additionally, the power station supports a maximum solar input of 1,200W, allowing for efficient and eco-friendly charging that surpasses the capabilities of previous models.

The AC200L’s versatility is further enhanced by its six recharging options, including AC, solar, car, generator, lead battery, and a combined AC+Solar mode. This wide range of charging methods ensures that users can keep their power station charged in virtually any situation, enhancing its utility as a portable power solution.

Smart control and monitoring via the BLUETTI App, accessible through Bluetooth and WiFi, offer users convenience and ease of use. This feature allows for real-time oversight and adjustments, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency of the power station. Equipped with an industry-leading LiFePO₄ battery and an advanced Battery Management System (BMS), the AC200L is built to last, offering optimal safety and reliability. Its quiet operation and 20ms UPS capability make it an ideal choice for ensuring continuous operation of household appliances during power outages, with the added benefit of protecting sensitive electronics from damage.

Compatibility with BLUETTI’s range of expansion batteries, such as the B210, B230, and B300, allows users to significantly extend the AC200L’s capacity, providing ample power for extended use cases or larger energy demands. Whether it’s for powering a home during blackouts, running appliances in an RV, or ensuring that essential devices stay charged during long outdoor excursions, the AC200L offers unparalleled performance and reliability.

Furthermore, the introduction of the D40 (sold separately) transforms the AC200L into an even more versatile DC power source, offering efficient 12V charging options for a variety of applications, from RV batteries to home electronics. With the BLUETTI AC200L, harnessing and managing power has never been easier, more efficient, or more reliable, making it an outstanding choice for anyone in need of a high-capacity, versatile portable power station. For more details on all the BLUETTI Spring SALE 2024 discounts jump over to the official website.

