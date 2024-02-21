New BLUETTI SwapSolar power station and portable outdoor fridge with hot-swappable batteries

Sponsored:

If you are searching for a power station for your next outdoor adventure, you might be interested to know that the engineering team at BLUETTI has designed an innovative power system in the form of the BLUETTI SwapSolar. The range comprises of a portable fridge and power station featuring hot-swappable batteries offering a more environmentally friendly and customizable way to power your devices while away from the grid.

BLUETTI is renowned for its innovative energy solutions and has once again created an ingenious power system launch in the form of its SwapSolar ecosystem that has launched on Indiegogo. Building on the monumental success of its AC500 model, which raised a record-breaking $12 million via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website.

The company unveiled and showcased the new BLUETTI SwapSolar range earlier this year at CES 2024. Its designers have specifically created the new BLUETTI SwapSolar system to provide users with a comprehensive portable power and refrigeration solution. SwapSolar features the world’s first LFP-powered MultiCooler portable fridge and the AC180T hot-swappable battery power station. This duo transforms your outdoor experiences by offering a unique blend of convenience and functionality. Let’s inspect its specifications, features, benefits and design.

BLUETTI SwapSolar

At the heart of SwapSolar lies the promise of enhancing your outdoor adventures by addressing power supply, refrigeration, and ice-making needs seamlessly. Whether you’re planning a few days off the grid or a long-distance journey, SwapSolar ensures you remain powered and your provisions stay cool. The AC180T battery station guarantees an independent power supply, while the MultiCooler fridge offers a trifecta of cooling efficiency, making it an indispensable companion for any outdoor enthusiast.

“The hot-swappable battery delivers uninterrupted power while ensuring optimal performance. Experience the freedom of a seamless energy supply – empowering every moment of your adventure.”

MultiCooler Portable Fridge

The MultiCooler is not just any fridge; it’s a versatile appliance designed to meet all your cooling needs. When equipped with 2 swappable batteries, the MultiCooler keeps your food fresh for up to 6 days. Offering a capacity of 42qt (40L), it can easily store around 60 cans of soda. Its wide temperature range from -4°F to 68°F ensures your food and drinks remain at your desired temperature. Remarkably, it can cool items from 86°F to 32°F in a mere 15 minutes, and the built-in ice maker produces crystal-clear ice cubes swiftly, enhancing your refreshment experience outdoors.

Capacity : 42qt (40L), capable of holding about 60 cans of soda.

: 42qt (40L), capable of holding about 60 cans of soda. Temperature Range : -4°F to 68°F (-20℃ to +20℃).

: -4°F to 68°F (-20℃ to +20℃). Cooling Efficiency : Can cool from 86°F to 32°F (30℃ to 0℃) in just 15 minutes.

: Can cool from 86°F to 32°F (30℃ to 0℃) in just 15 minutes. Built-in Ice Maker : Produces crystal-clear ice cubes quickly.

: Produces crystal-clear ice cubes quickly. Design : Portable with side grooves for easy lifting, wheels, and drawbar for transport, and 45° tilt protection.

: Portable with side grooves for easy lifting, wheels, and drawbar for transport, and 45° tilt protection. Noise Level : Operates quietly at 30dB in refrigeration mode and 45dB in ice-making mode.

: Operates quietly at 30dB in refrigeration mode and 45dB in ice-making mode. Control : Intuitive LCD touch screen and Bluetooth connectivity for remote management via the BLUETTI app.

: Intuitive LCD touch screen and Bluetooth connectivity for remote management via the BLUETTI app. Charging Methods : Supports four charging methods, including direct wall or car plug-in and solar panel connectivity.

: Supports four charging methods, including direct wall or car plug-in and solar panel connectivity. Two-year warranty

“Geared up for a road trip and want to keep your favorite beers and drinks refreshingly cool? BLUETTI is launching its first ecosystem product within its diverse lineup-the SwapSolar, an industry-first duo of AC180T swappable solar generator and MultiCooler 3-in-1 portable car fridge.”

BLUETTI AC180T: Hot-Swappable Battery Power Station

The AC180T innovative power station is a game-changer with its removable battery design, featuring two B70 LFP batteries. This design not only offers durability with 3,000+ life cycles but also provides the flexibility to swap batteries for continuous power. Whether for extended trips or emergencies, the AC180T ensures you have the power you need, when you need it.

Battery : Uses two B70 LFP batteries (716.8Wh each) with 3,000+ life cycles and 5,000+ swap times.

: Uses two B70 LFP batteries (716.8Wh each) with 3,000+ life cycles and 5,000+ swap times. Design : Features a removable battery design for extreme flexibility.

: Features a removable battery design for extreme flexibility. Output Power : 1,200W with one battery and 1,800W with two batteries.

: 1,200W with one battery and 1,800W with two batteries. Capacity : 716.8Wh with one battery and 1,433.6Wh with two batteries.

: 716.8Wh with one battery and 1,433.6Wh with two batteries. Charging Options : Fast 1,440W AC charging and solar panel charging supported.

: Fast 1,440W AC charging and solar panel charging supported. Solar Input : Accepts up to 500W Max., with a voltage range of 12-60VDC.

Five year warranty

Single battery performance

The AC180T power station is configured to operate with either one or two B70 battery modules, which significantly influences its performance metrics. When equipped with a single B70 battery, the AC180T delivers an output power of 1,200 watts, alongside a total energy capacity of 716.8 watt-hours. Charging this setup is efficient with an 850W input power, allowing the battery to reach 80% charge in just one hour and a full charge in approximately one and a half hours.

Dual battery performance

Doubling the battery modules to two B70 batteries enhances the AC180T’s output power to 1,800 watts, effectively increasing the energy storage capacity to 1,433.6 watt-hours. This not only provides more energy but also allows for a higher charging rate of 1,440 watts, reducing the time to achieve an 80% charge to a mere 45 minutes, and a full charge can be completed in just 70 minutes.

Additionally, the AC180T is designed to accommodate solar power input, with a maximum capacity of 500 watts and an operational voltage range of 12 to 60VDC. This feature ensures that users can harness solar energy to power the station, providing a sustainable and eco-friendly charging option. Overall, the BLUETTI AC180T offers flexible power solutions that cater to various outdoor and backup power needs, with the ability to adjust performance based on the number of batteries installed and the charging method used.

The MultiCooler’s adaptability to various charging methods, including direct wall or car plug-in and solar panel compatibility, ensures you can keep your essentials cool in any situation. The AC180T complements this with fast AC and solar charging capabilities, making it a robust solution for all your outdoor power needs.

Whether you are gearing up for a camping trip, planning a remote outdoor event, or simply need a reliable power and cooling solution off the grid, SwapSolar by BLUETTI offers an unmatched blend of functionality and convenience. Prepare to embark on your next adventure with confidence, knowing that your power and cooling needs are fully covered. For a complete list of all available pledge options and discounts jump over to the official BLUETTI crowdfunding campaign page on Indiegogo.

