Bigscreen Beyond 2: The VR Headset That Redefines Immersion

Building on the foundation of its predecessor, this lightweight headset introduces a host of thoughtful upgrades aimed at delivering a more polished and personalized VR experience. But what makes the Bigscreen Beyond 2 stand out in a sea of headsets? From sharper optics and a wider field of view to customizable comfort features, it’s clear that this isn’t just a minor update—it’s a reimagined approach to what a VR headset can be. And while no device is without its trade-offs, the Beyond 2 seems to have its sights set on addressing the pain points that have plagued users for years. So, if you’ve been searching for a headset that feels as good as it performs, MRTV show you how this one measures up.

Bigscreen Beyond 2 VR Headset

Sharper Visuals with Enhanced Lenses

A standout feature of the Bigscreen Beyond 2 is its improved lenses, which deliver exceptional edge-to-edge clarity. These lenses minimize visual distortion and glare, making sure a more natural and immersive viewing experience. The slight curvature of the lenses enhances focus, allowing you to engage with content without distractions. Whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or navigating virtual environments, the enhanced optics significantly elevate the visual quality. The result is a sharper, more engaging display that enhances immersion across a variety of applications.

Expanded Field of View (FOV) for Greater Immersion

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 offers a horizontal field of view (FOV) of 104° and a vertical FOV of 90°, providing a broader perspective that enhances immersion. While the binocular overlap is slightly reduced compared to some high-end competitors like the Pimax or MeganeX, the impact on the overall experience is minimal for most users. This expanded FOV is particularly beneficial for activities such as gaming, virtual exploration, and professional simulations, where a wider view contributes to a more engaging and realistic experience.

Bigscreen Beyond 2 Tested

Customizable Interpupillary Distance (IPD) for Personalized Comfort

To ensure optimal visual alignment, the Bigscreen Beyond 2 introduces a manual interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment feature. Using a simple screwdriver, users can fine-tune the distance between the lenses to match their unique eye spacing. This customization reduces eye strain during extended use and enhances overall comfort. Additionally, the adjustable IPD makes the headset adaptable for multiple users, whether in shared environments or for resale purposes. This practical feature underscores the device’s versatility and user-centric design.

Lightweight and Compact Design with Modern Aesthetics

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 retains its reputation for portability with a lightweight and compact design that ensures comfort during prolonged VR sessions. The new translucent casing adds a sleek, modern aesthetic, making the headset visually appealing while maintaining functionality. Despite its small size, the device is compatible with accessories from the original model, such as lens inserts and audio straps. This backward compatibility simplifies the transition for existing users, allowing them to upgrade without the need to replace their preferred accessories.

Enhanced Comfort for Long Sessions

Comfort is a key focus in the design of the Bigscreen Beyond 2. The suspension-style head strap eliminates the need for face scans, offering a secure and adjustable fit suitable for a wide range of users. For those seeking a more tailored experience, the custom-fit face cushion option remains available, making sure a snug and comfortable fit. These features make the headset ideal for extended use, catering to both casual users and those who engage in intensive VR activities.

High-Resolution Micro OLED Display

Equipped with Micro OLED panels, the Bigscreen Beyond 2 delivers a resolution of 2560 x 2560 pixels per eye. While it does not reach 4K resolution, the display offers sharp, vibrant visuals that meet the needs of most users. The Micro OLED technology ensures deep blacks and vivid colors, enhancing the realism of virtual environments. Whether you’re exploring intricate landscapes or engaging in fast-paced action, the display performs reliably, providing a visually stunning experience.

Two Models to Suit Different Needs

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 is available in two versions: the standard model and the Bigscreen Beyond 2E, which includes eye-tracking capabilities. The standard version is priced at $1,019, while the eye-tracking model costs $1,219. Eye tracking introduces advanced features such as foveated rendering, which optimizes performance by focusing resources on the area you’re looking at. This technology enhances interactivity and efficiency, making the eye-tracking model an excellent choice for users seeking innovative functionality.

Accessory Compatibility for a Seamless Transition

For users upgrading from the original Bigscreen Beyond, the compatibility of accessories is a significant advantage. Lens inserts, audio straps, and other add-ons from the first model work seamlessly with the Bigscreen Beyond 2. This backward compatibility reduces the cost and complexity of upgrading, allowing users to continue using their preferred accessories without compromise. It also ensures that the transition to the new model is smooth and hassle-free.

Performance and Immersion Redefined

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 addresses key limitations of its predecessor, offering improved clarity, reduced distortion, and effective light blocking for a fully immersive experience. While the reduced binocular overlap may be noticeable to some users, the overall performance enhancements far outweigh this minor drawback. The result is a headset that combines technical precision with engaging immersion, delivering a VR experience that is both reliable and captivating.

A Versatile and Immersive VR Solution

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 represents a thoughtful evolution in VR headset design. With sharper optics, a wider FOV, and improved comfort, it refines the user experience while maintaining its lightweight and portable build. Features such as manual IPD adjustment and compatibility with existing accessories further enhance its appeal. Whether you opt for the standard model or the eye-tracking version, the Bigscreen Beyond 2 offers a versatile and immersive VR experience tailored to a wide range of users and applications.

