New Meta Quest 3S Budget Friendly VR Headset $299

Meta has unveiled the Meta Quest 3S, a budget-friendly VR headset designed to replace the Quest 2 as the company’s most affordable offering. While it makes some compromises to keep costs down, the Quest 3S still delivers a compelling VR experience powered by the latest Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor. The Meta Quest 3S comes in two storage configurations:

128 GB model priced at $299 / £289

256 GB model priced at $399 / £379

Pre-orders for the headset are already open, with an official release date set for October 15. Alongside the Quest 3S launch, Meta has also reduced the price of the 512 GB Quest 3 from $649 to $499 / £469, making it a more attractive option for those requiring extra storage capacity.

Quest 3S

The Meta Quest 3S shares a similar design with its predecessor, the Quest 2, featuring the same display and lenses that provide a resolution of 1832×1920 pixels per eye. However, the headset is powered by the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, ensuring smooth performance and enhanced capabilities. The Quest 3S includes four tracking cameras and two color pass-through cameras, allowing improved mixed reality experiences. While the headset lacks a 3.5 mm headphone jack, it remains compatible with Quest 2 prescription lens inserts.

Accessories and Comfort

To enhance user comfort and convenience, Meta offers several new accessories for the Quest 3S:

A breathable facial interface with mesh sections for improved comfort during extended use

An open-air facial interface designed specifically for mixed reality experiences

A controller charging dock for convenient storage and charging of the controllers

New carry cases to protect the headset during transportation

These accessories aim to provide a more enjoyable and practical VR experience for Quest 3S users.

Performance and Content

Despite its budget-friendly price, the Meta Quest 3S is capable of running Quest 3 exclusive games, ensuring access to the latest VR content. The headset’s full-color pass-through feature enhances mixed reality experiences, allowing seamless blending of virtual and real-world elements. This capability opens up new possibilities for interactive and immersive applications.

The Meta Quest 3S is an ideal choice for VR newcomers and those looking to upgrade from the original Quest or Quest 2. Its affordable price point makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers who want to explore the world of virtual reality without breaking the bank. However, if you have a higher budget and prioritize visual fidelity, the Quest 3 at $499 is recommended for its superior display and lenses, delivering a more immersive and visually stunning experience.

Meta Quest 3 Just Got More Affordable

Financing and Bonus Content

To make the Meta Quest 3S even more accessible, Meta offers financing options through its website, allowing customers to spread the cost of the headset over time. Additionally, as a special promotion, pre-orders and purchases made until April next year will include a free copy of the highly anticipated game Batman Arkham Shadow, adding extra value to the purchase.

The Meta Quest 3S represents an affordable entry point into the world of virtual reality, offering a balance of affordability and performance. With its latest processing power, improved mixed reality capabilities, and a range of accessories, the Quest 3S delivers an immersive VR experience without the high price tag associated with more advanced headsets. Whether you’re a VR enthusiast on a budget or someone looking to explore the potential of virtual reality for the first time, the Meta Quest 3S is a worthy contender in the market.

