Bigscreen Beyond 2 Review : The Lightest VR Headset You’ll Ever Wear

At first glance, the Bigscreen Beyond 2 might not seem like a innovative leap in terms of raw specs. But here’s the thing: it doesn’t need to be. Instead, it focuses on what truly matters for many VR enthusiasts—comfort, optical clarity, and usability. Weighing in at just 110 grams, this headset is a featherweight champion, and its thoughtful design upgrades promise to make long VR sessions more enjoyable than ever. Whether you’re a seasoned VR user or someone looking for a more practical and immersive experience, this headset might just be the fantastic option you didn’t know you needed.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Bigscreen Beyond 2 is the lightest VR headset on the market at just 110 grams, offering unmatched comfort for extended use.

Advanced lens technology enhances optical clarity, reduces chromatic aberration, and provides a 116° diagonal field of view for a more immersive experience.

A mechanically adjustable interpupillary distance (IPD) ensures a customizable fit, improving comfort and visual alignment for a wider range of users.

While retaining the same micro OLED displays as its predecessor, the headset delivers vibrant visuals but still has minor drawbacks like slight aliasing and black edges in peripheral vision.

Optimized for stationary VR activities like racing simulations, the headset focuses on comfort, usability, and immersion over innovative technical specifications.

Unmatched Lightweight Design for Extended Comfort

Weighing just 110 grams for the goggles alone, the Bigscreen Beyond 2 is the lightest VR headset currently available. This ultra-lightweight design significantly reduces physical strain, making it ideal for extended use. Whether you’re gaming or immersed in a simulation, the ergonomic construction minimizes eye fatigue and ensures a comfortable experience even during prolonged sessions.

The headset also offers a range of aesthetic customization options, including finishes like “Nuclear Orange,” clear, and black, allowing users to personalize their device to match their style preferences. This combination of comfort and customization enhances the overall user experience, making the Bigscreen Beyond 2 a standout choice for those who value both functionality and design.

Sharper Vision with Advanced Lens Technology

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 introduces advanced lens technology that significantly improves visual clarity and immersion. By reducing chromatic aberration and delivering sharper focus across the entire field of view, the headset ensures a more lifelike and stable virtual environment. With a diagonal field of view of 116°, it surpasses competitors like the Quest 3 and Pimax Crystal, offering a broader and more immersive visual experience.

Even during dynamic movements, the lenses maintain consistent focus, enhancing the realism of virtual environments. This improvement in optical performance makes the Bigscreen Beyond 2 particularly appealing for users who prioritize clarity and precision in their VR experiences.

Mind Blowing VR

Customizable Fit for Enhanced Usability

To accommodate a wide range of users, the Bigscreen Beyond 2 features a mechanically adjustable interpupillary distance (IPD). This allows users to fine-tune the headset for precise alignment with their eyes, improving both comfort and visual clarity. By addressing the limitations of the fixed IPD in the original model, this upgrade enhances the device’s accessibility and usability for a broader audience.

The customizable fit ensures that users can achieve optimal comfort and performance, making the headset suitable for extended use. This focus on personalization underscores the Bigscreen Beyond 2’s commitment to delivering a user-friendly and adaptable VR experience.

Micro OLED Displays: Vibrant but Familiar

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 retains the micro OLED displays from its predecessor, offering a resolution of 2560×2560 pixels per eye. While the native refresh rate is 75 Hz, it can be upscaled to 90 Hz for smoother performance. These specifications provide vibrant colors and sharp details, making sure an engaging visual experience.

However, the headset does have some minor drawbacks. Slight aliasing and black edges in peripheral vision persist, which could detract from the overall experience for some users. While these issues do not significantly impact usability, they leave room for improvement in future iterations, particularly for users seeking edge-to-edge clarity and higher resolutions.

Integrated Audio with an Open-Ear Design

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 includes an integrated audio strap that delivers clean and neutral sound quality. Its open-ear design allows users to remain aware of their surroundings, making it particularly useful for stationary VR activities like racing simulations. This feature ensures that users can hear external notifications or interact with their physical environment without needing to remove the headset.

This thoughtful design choice enhances the practicality of the device, allowing users to balance immersion with situational awareness. For those who prioritize functionality and convenience, the integrated audio system is a valuable addition.

Tailored for Stationary VR Experiences

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 is specifically optimized for stationary VR use cases, such as racing simulations. Its lightweight construction, superior optical clarity, and comfort-focused design make it an excellent choice for users who value immersion and usability over raw technical specifications. While it may not lead the market in resolution or refresh rates, its targeted features cater to a niche audience seeking a refined and practical VR experience.

For users who spend extended periods in stationary VR environments, the Bigscreen Beyond 2 offers a well-rounded solution that prioritizes comfort and clarity. Its design and features reflect a deep understanding of the needs of this specific user base, making it a standout option in the VR market.

Challenges and Areas for Growth

Despite its many strengths, the Bigscreen Beyond 2 does have some limitations. The lack of resolution or refresh rate upgrades compared to the original model may disappoint users seeking the latest in VR performance. Additionally, minor issues such as slight aliasing and black edges in peripheral vision could detract from the overall experience for some users.

Future iterations of the headset could address these challenges by incorporating higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and improved edge-to-edge clarity. These enhancements would further solidify the Bigscreen Beyond series as a leader in the VR market, appealing to an even broader audience.

A Refined Choice for VR Enthusiasts

The Bigscreen Beyond 2 sets a high standard for comfort, optical quality, and usability in the VR headset market. While it does not introduce new technical upgrades, its lightweight design, improved lens clarity, and user-focused features make it a compelling option for VR enthusiasts. For those who prioritize comfort, immersion, and practicality—particularly for stationary activities like racing simulations—the Bigscreen Beyond 2 delivers a refined and engaging VR experience that stands out in its class.

