PICO 4 lightweight all-in-one VR headset preorders start next month from €429

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the previously announced PICO 4 VR headset you will be pleased to know that preorders will start next month during October 2022 with prices starting at £379 or €429 depending on your location. Although if you are a member of the Neo3 Link Beta Program in Europe, members will have the opportunity to pre-order the PICO 4 starting today September 23rd from online retailers such as Bestware, VR Expert, XR Shop, and System Active.

Powered by the Snapdragon XR2 platform the lightweight all-in-one VR headset is equipped with Pancake Optics, 4K+ resolution display and will be officially launching October 18 in 13 European countries with plans to allow further afield shortly afterwards to Japan, Singapore, Korea and Malaysia during 2022. Weighing just 295 g the PICO 4 VR headset features a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 3 hours of continual immersion in your favorite virtual worlds. Offering gamers a 90 Hz refresh rate, 4K+ screen and 1,200 PPI.

“We are delighted to announce the PICO 4, our best VR headset yet,” said Henry Zhou, President of PICO. “At PICO, we pride ourselves on offering immersive and interactive VR experiences, and PICO 4 introduces even more diverse content across gaming, fitness and video.”

PICO 4 VR headset

“The launch of the PICO 4 is an exciting and notable step forward in our efforts to connect players around the globe through immersive multiplayer content,” said Paul Brady, co-founder and President, Resolution Games. “With the help of PICO, we were able to make sure our biggest games — from the just-launched competitive futuresport Ultimechs to our award-winning co-op tabletop experience Demeo — are available on PICO 4 day one and through what’s sure to be a significantly growing market.”

“With four well-placed SLAM cameras around the thin frame of the HMD (head-mounted display), the PICO 4 allows for high-precision tracking and mapping of the surrounding environment, while maintaining a stylish appearance. Underneath the cover of the HMD hides a powerful 16MP RGB camera, which produces vivid colour. The PICO 4 is powered by the premium-tier Snapdragon XR2 platform which unlocks cutting-edge display and graphics processing which delivers an optimal balance of performance and power consumption.”

Source : PICO



