Pimax Crystal VR headsets unveiled starting from $699

Pimax has unveiled two new high-end virtual reality headset at its Frontier 2024 event, held on YouTube earlier this week and embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

Pricing & Availability Pimax Crystal Super starts from $1,799 USD (excluding VAT), and ready for shipping in Q4 of 2024

The Crystal Light is available for pre-order now from $699 with shipping expected to take place during May 2024

The 60G Airlink is priced at 299 USD, ready for shipping late in 2024

With the introduction of headsets boasting an astonishing 29.5 million pixels, you're not merely playing a game or navigating a simulation; you're immersing yourself in an alternate reality. The ability to switch between QLED and micro-OLED panels empowers you to customize your experience according to your preferences.

Pimax Crystal vs Pimax Crystal Light VR Headsets Compared

