Feel VR objects and touch surfaces in virtual reality using Emerge

Virtual reality uses who would like to have the ability to touch VR objects and feel surfaces in virtual reality. May be interested to know that the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Emerge is now underway. The small device uses ultrasound to enable VR users to physically feel virtual reality content and make human connections in a virtual world with your bare hands. There is no need to purchase expensive haptic gloves as Emerge uses ultrasound technology to enable you to feel and experience emotion in virtual reality experiences.

Touch in VR using ultrasound technology

“Emerge Home is for people who believe games are meaningful ways to connect with others. We believe in the power of play to bring people closer together — just as bringing out a board game after dinner or a video game during a party keeps the conversation going. With the added sensation of touch, you can engage with unique experiences and familiar connections like never before.”

If the Emerge crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Emerge ultrasound VR touch technology project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $350 or £259 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Emerge Wave-1 projects ultrasonic waves around virtual objects and interactions. You can feel this mid-air force field up to 3 feet above the device and 120 degrees around it. Hover your bare hands over the Emerge Wave-1 and physically feel what you see in the Emerge Home Quest 2 app.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the ultrasound VR touch technology, jump over to the official Emerge crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

