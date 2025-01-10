Pimax Crystal Super VR Headset CES 2025 from $1,696

At CES 2025 this week Pimax showcase and unveiled its new Crystal Super VR Headset providing users with a resolution of 3840×3840 pixels per eye, delivering an impressive 57 pixels per degree (PPD). This level of detail closely mimics the clarity of human vision, making it ideal for applications requiring precision and realism, such as flight simulations and professional training environments.

Pimax Crystal Super VR Headset

The headset employs glass aspheric lenses, which are engineered to reduce distortion and improve image quality. This ensures a sharp and immersive visual experience, even during prolonged use. The Crystal Super combines QLED and micro-OLED panels, offering superior color accuracy and brightness. With a peak brightness of 280 nits, the display remains vivid and clear, even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the headset features a horizontal field of view exceeding 120°, providing users with an expansive and immersive perspective.

Modular Design for Customization and Longevity

A key feature of the Crystal Super is its modular design, which allows users to customize and upgrade the headset to meet their specific needs. The ability to swap out optical panels and lenses ensures that the device remains relevant as technology advances. Pimax has announced plans to release multiple configurations, including a 57 PPD QLED version and a 50 PPD QLED and micro-OLED variant, with the latter expected to launch in Q1 2025.

Although the current development version (DVT2) does not include integrated eye-tracking, Pimax has confirmed that this feature is in the final stages of optimization. Once implemented, eye-tracking will enhance user interaction and performance in VR environments, further expanding the headset’s capabilities. This modular approach not only future-proofs the device but also makes it a versatile option for a wide range of applications.

Wireless Connectivity and Low-Latency Performance

The Crystal Super supports wireless PCVR connectivity, offering users the freedom to experience high-quality VR without the constraints of cables. Pimax’s 60G Airlink accessory enables ultra-low latency performance, making sure a smooth and responsive experience. With a 90 Hz refresh rate, the headset is well-suited for demanding applications such as racing simulations, sports training, and other scenarios where precision and responsiveness are critical.

This wireless capability enhances the overall user experience, making the Crystal Super a practical choice for both professional and recreational use. The combination of high-resolution visuals and low-latency performance ensures that users can fully immerse themselves in their virtual environments without compromise.

Applications in Professional and Simulation Environments

Pimax has positioned the Crystal Super as a versatile tool for a variety of applications, ranging from entertainment to professional use. Its high-resolution display and advanced optics make it particularly valuable for flight and racing simulations, where accuracy and realism are essential. During CES 2025, Pimax showcased the device in collaboration with partners such as Next Level Racing and MOZA Racing, highlighting its potential in sports training and other professional scenarios.

The modular design and customizable features also make the Crystal Super an attractive option for content creators and developers. These users often require adaptable hardware to accommodate diverse projects, and the Crystal Super’s flexibility ensures it can meet those demands. Early feedback from media and industry professionals has been positive, with many praising the headset’s clarity, brightness, and wide field of view. These attributes underscore its potential to set new standards in the VR industry.

Hardware Specifications

The Crystal Super’s hardware specifications reflect its focus on delivering a premium VR experience:

– Resolution: 3840×3840 pixels per eye.

– Pixels per Degree (PPD): 57.

– Lenses: Glass aspheric lenses for reduced distortion.

– Field of View: Over 120° horizontal.

– Brightness: 280 nits peak brightness.

– Display Panels: QLED and micro-OLED.

– Wireless Connectivity: 60G Airlink with ultra-low latency and 90 Hz refresh rate.

– Modular Design: Swappable optical panels and lenses.

– Eye-Tracking: Pending final optimization.

Pricing and Availability

The Pimax Crystal Super is slated for release in Q1 2025, price of the Crystal Super QLED 57 PPD: $1,696 – $1,791 USD Pimax has also announced plans to introduce a more affordable variant, the Crystal Light, which will target high-end PCVR users focused on simulation and training applications. The 60G Airlink accessory will be available as an optional add-on for users seeking wireless functionality. This tiered approach to pricing and product offerings ensures that Pimax can cater to a broad range of users, from professionals to enthusiasts.

Shaping the Future of Virtual Reality

The Pimax Crystal Super represents a significant step forward in VR technology, combining retina-level clarity, modular customization, and advanced wireless connectivity. Its design and features make it a compelling choice for professionals, simulation enthusiasts, and content creators alike. By addressing the needs of diverse user groups and offering a future-proof platform, Pimax is positioning the Crystal Super as a leading option in the high-end VR market. As the industry continues to evolve, the Crystal Super's innovative approach underscores its potential to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of virtual reality.



